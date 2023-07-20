The Dell at Village at Leesburg Welcomes Water’s End Brewery

LEESBURG, Va.— Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) recently announced a new food hall and bar featuring local chefs.The Dell Food & Brew Hall at the Village at Leesburg (1602 Village Market Blvd. SE, Leesburg,) is now welcomingWater’s End Brewery to its location. Water’s End Brewery joins Paulie’s Italian Kitchen, Lucky Dog and Colombian’s Place in The Dell. Water’s End occupies approximately 1200 square feet of the 5800 square foot food hall.

This marks the fourth location for Water’s End and its first in Loudoun County. Other brewery locations include two in Prince William County and one in historic downtown Fredericksburg.

The Dell Food & Brew Hall concept is the brainchild of Rappaport’s President Henry Fonvielle and Artie Simcox, one of the founders of the Great American Restaurant Group and namesake of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax. The two thought that a brewery would fit nicely into the space and further add to the experience. Zach Mote, a former Fairfax County police officer and founder of Water’s End Brewery in 2016 agreed.

The inspiration for the overall name, The Dell, came from the inspiration and fact that it stands for a gathering place and a safe haven. “The Dell is where food and drink unite,” explained Simcox. “Kick back and relax, you’re at The Dell.”

Water’s End Brewery offers a W.E. Brew Beer Club membership where members get special offers and members-only invitations.

Water’s End officially is officially open (July 12) with some of its most popular beers on tap: Damn Beer, Don’t Haze Me, Bro! and The Stout.

Nacho Macho also officially opens on July 12 and will be serving traditional nachos and wings. Hours are the same as The Dell, open Wednesday and Thursday 12-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-9 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

https://www.watersendbrewery.com/