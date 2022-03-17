The Brewers Association’s SAVOR Event Breaks Out of the Ordinary After Two-Year Hiatus

SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience is unlike any craft beer event. It’s a sensory adventure that answers the tantalizing question: what if we paired some of the best craft brewers with some of the finest chefs for a single night of culinary bliss?

After a two-year hiatus, the Brewers Association’s SAVOR event returns to Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 24, at The Anthem. SAVOR pairs more than 200 flavor-forward, independent craft beers from around the country with sublime small bites from an award-winning culinary team to create an unforgettable culinary experience for beer lovers and foodies alike.

SAVOR guests will have the unique opportunity to sip, savor, and interact with many of the brewery owners, a dynamic lineup of acclaimed personalities behind the beers.

This year’s event also marks its first time at The Anthem, a new $60 million waterfront venue, and a space that will accommodate 30 percent more breweries than previous events.

More than 100 small and independent craft breweries from around the country will be pouring more than 200 beers at SAVOR.

Chef Adam Dulye, the Brewers Association executive chef and author of The Beer Pantry, will lead a talented, award-winning culinary team to create a one-of-a-kind menu of more than 60 food pairings.

WHERE: The Anthem

901 Wharf St. SW

Washington, D.C. 20024

WHEN: Friday, June 24, 2022

7:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m.

TICKET INFO: SAVOR tickets will be available for purchase to the general public on April 6, 2022.

A ticket presale exclusively for members of the Brewers Association and American Homebrewers Association will take place on April 5, 2022.

General Admission tickets are $139 each.

tickets are $139 each. Premium Admission tickets are $179 each.

tickets are $179 each. VIP Admission tickets are $249 each.

Tickets for all guests include:

Unique small plate pairings highlighting the interplay of craft beer and food

Conversation with brewery luminaries

Music by DJ Mathias Brohm, serving downtempo summertime vibes

Event program with room for tasting notes

Unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

Commemorative tasting glass

An exclusive commemorative beer to take home

Additional ticket information can be found on the SAVOR website.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,400-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

For More Information:

https://www.brewersassociation.org/association-news/savor-returns-after-two-year-hiatus/?utm_source=informz&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BA&_zs=ThUvP1&_zl=njfe6