The Black Crowes ‘Twice as Hard’ Ale Now Available As Part of KnuckleBonz Beverage Series

The Black Crowes® “Twice as Hard” Ale is the latest in the KnuckleBonz® Beverage Series, is brewed by Calicraft Brewing Co.® and is now available for pre-sale online at CraftShack®. Pre-order and reserve The Black Crowes® “Twice as Hard” Ale below. With aromas of stone fruits and toasted grain are balanced with a subtle bitter finish, the beer is bright, crisp, and easy drinking. Pre-orders are accepted now; the beer is anticipated to ship in October 2022.

Free Poster to the first 500 customers: The Black Crowes fans who order first will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. This poster is offered in a limited edition; this only ships to the first 500 customers. “It’s a big thrill to be working with one of our favorite bands here at KnuckleBonz. We’ve been rocking hard with The Black Crowes from the very beginning,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, released their debut album Shake Your Money Maker over 30 years ago. The authentically gritty blues-rock album went double platinum in its first year. Today, over 30 years later, fans are celebrating the reunion of Chris and Rich Robinson, who are touring as The Black Crowes once again, playing the iconic record, Shake Your Money Maker, start to finish!

About KnuckleBonz, Inc.

(KnuckleBonz.com) is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts since 2003. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz®, 3D Vinyl™ and On Tour™ collectible series. With a passion for music and a drive to make the highest quality products possible, this collaboration on the music-based craft beer line emphasizes that KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

About The Black Crowes

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta’s Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles “JealousAgain,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping RollingStone’s “Best New America Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they’ve done everything a legendary rock group should do.

About Bravado

Bravado is the leading global provider of consumer, lifestyle and branding services to recording artists and entertainment brands around the world. Part of Universal Music Group, the leader in music-based entertainment, Bravado represents artists in more than 40 countries and provides services including sales, licensing, branding, marketing, and e-commerce. Their extensive global distribution network gives artists and brands the opportunity to create deeper connections with their fans through apparel, consumer packaged goods and unique experiences.

About Calicraft Brewing Co.

(Calicraft.com) started with a passion for crafted beverages, with the belief that better products can create a better world. Beverages can be more than delicious; they can solve problems and support sustainability. Whether through collaborations, sourcing or storytelling, our products strive to be both delicious and meaningful. Our products reflect our values and beliefs.

For More Information:

https://craftshack.com/products/the-black-crowes-twice-as-hard-ale