Texas Ale Project Announces Distribution Partnership with Ambiente Beverage

DALLAS, Texas – Texas Ale Project, Dallas Design District’s award-winning craft brewery, is about to become even more popular – throughout the state of Texas. The brewery is experiencing rapid growth and will be expanding throughout the state of Texas in 2022.

Ambiente Beverage has been selected to distribute Texas Ale Project’s craft beer and TAPWTR hard seltzers in the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio markets – which also includes San Marcos, Waco, Galveston, and College Station. The highly respected Texas wine & craft beer distributor will assist the local brewery in expanding the availability of its popular brands like Fire Ant Funeral Amber Ale. This expanded distribution network strategically positions Texas Ale Project as a leader in Texas craft beer, and the partnership with Ambiente will supplement its marketing efforts throughout the state.

“Ambiente is very pleased to continue to grow our craft beer portfolio with Texas Ale Project! We have been scouring Texas for great breweries and feel that Texas Ale Project is the perfect fit for Ambiente” said Tristan Maldonado, President, Ambiente Opco, LLC.

Ambiente Beverage joins other fine Distributors Andrews Distributing (DFW & Corpus Christi), Reed Beverage (Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, & Abilene), and Standard Sales (Lubbock) in building out Texas Ale Project’s mission for state-wide availability of its beers. Texas Ale Project also currently self-distributes to Denton County and East Texas.

Just earlier this month, Texas Ale Project won Silver in the Texas Craft Breweries Cup for its 100 Million Angels Singing, which will be among the brewery’s award-winning beers distributed to San Antonio, Austin, and Houston bars and retailers starting Spring 2022. New beers for 2022 are also in the works including a new limited edition Pantera collaboration, a new rotational services of IPAs, and a new flavor of TAPWTR hard seltzer.

Texas Ale Project’s ambitious strategic plan includes growing statewide and being the preferred brand of Texans for quality craft beer people can count on. To make this a reality, the brewery will be hiring Brewery Sales Representatives to support the growth of the brand in these new markets.

“We’re very busy around here – planning for new beers and new markets! I am excited to take this next big step in our growth with Ambiente. They are strategic in their approach to service and market coverage. The efficiency this partnership provides allows us to focus on making great beers and growing our brands,” said Kat Thompson, Founder & CEO of Texas Ale Project

About Texas Ale Project

Opened in 2014, Texas Ale Project is a family and veteran-owned and operated Dallas craft brewery in the Design District of Dallas, TX. Texas Ale Project is the first brewery to be built from the ground up in the city of Dallas since the late 1800’s. The brewery is on a mission to refine some of the greatest craft beer traditions and methodologies and blend those carefully with modern science to produce well-balanced, smooth, and flavorful ales. Thoughtfulness, dedication, and the pure joy of handcrafting fine beers are the reasons Texas Ale Project exists today. Texas Ale Project is also the producer of TAPWTR fine craft hard seltzers.

Texas Ale Project’s brewery and T.A.P. Room is located at 1001 N Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas, TX. The public can visit the brewery during T.A.P. Room hours Thursday – Sunday. The brewery can also be privately booked for events. Please check out our website and Facebook page for special events.

About Ambiente Wine & Beverage

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Holdings consists of several divisions and is a leading value-added distributor of fine wines, craft beers, and specialty beverages in Texas. Ambiente maintains climate-controlled distribution centers in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio that service over 2,500 accounts each month.

Ambiente enjoys a stable and recurring demand for its products from Texas’s incredible size, economic strength, and demographic profile. Operating in Texas allows Ambiente to serve three of the top 10 largest cities in the United States (and four of the top 11): Houston #4, Dallas #6, and San Antonio #9 (Austin is #11). By leveraging its distribution footprint, technology platform, and sales team, Ambiente can handle large case volumes and build leading brands across the entire state of Texas.

For More Information:

https://www.texasaleproject.com