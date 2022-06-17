Tennessee Brew Works Releases Walk the Lime American Wheat Ale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works (“TBW”) is pleased to announce the release of their fan favorite summer seasonal beer, Walk the Lime on Friday, June 17 at their taproom, 809 Ewing Avenue, Nashville.

Made with Tennessee wheat, this crisp, tropical and refreshing ale is bursting with fresh lime aromas and flavors of zested citrus and bitter peel, mixing perfectly with a clean wheat-driven finish.At 5.4% / ABV 20 IBU this American Wheat Ale is sessionable; great on its own or alongside light appetizers. It is wonderful with seafood including crabs, clams, oysters. But it pairs exceptionally well with any food showcasing some spice or heat!

The Walk the Lime American Wheat Ale will be available in draft, plus 6-pack, 24-pack 12oz cans and kegs to go at Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave. in Nashville starting at 11am Friday, June 17, followed by limited distribution in Middle Tennessee, Clarksville, Cookeville, Knoxville, Tri-Cities and Chattanooga.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.