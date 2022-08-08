Tennessee Brew Works Releases The Famous Basil Ryeman

Available in draft and 500 mL bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works is pleased to announce the release of their highly celebrated Basil Ryeman ale on Friday, August5 , at their taproom, 809 Ewing Avenue,Nashville, Tennessee.=

Tennessee Brew Works invites you to the release of the famous Basil Ryeman Tennessee Farmhouse Ale, 8% ABV, 25 IBUs. This signature ale has been making a Grand Ole splash since it hit the scene over 8 years ago. Created using a blend of Thai and sweet basil, sourced from Tennessee’s Bloomsbury Farms, rye malt, and farmhouse yeast. It provides a silky mouthfeel with spicy notes of mixed peppercorns and fennel. When conditioned properly, the flavors evolve pleasantly as the beer ages.

“The Basil Ryeman is one of the original Tennessee Brew Works beers and holds a special place in our heart,” according to Christian Spears, founder and president of Tennessee Brew Works. “It’s unique and holds some of the most outstanding culinary qualities in a craft beer. We are coming for the wine drinkers with this one!”

The beer will be available at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom this Friday, August 5, at 11AM in draft and, for the first time ever, 500ML bottles. It will also have limited distribution of draft and 500ML bottles in the greater Nashville, Clarksville, Cookeville, Chattanooga and Knoxville area markets. Be sure to ask your favorite store, restaurant or bar for it!

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our All-Tennessee Grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/basil-ryeman