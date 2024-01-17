Tennessee Brew Works Releases Secret City

TENNESSEE— Tennessee Brew Works is thrilled to announce the release of the popular limited edition Secret City Imperial IPA. This annual Tennessee Brew Works release gives a nod to the once classified Oak Ridge community in East Tennessee, known as Secret City, the biggest research facility for the Manhattan Project.

Secret City Imperial IPA sits at a burly ABV 10%, IBU 70. It starts with a vivid cantaloupe orange color and moves to aromas of pine, tangerine, stone fruit, mango, and honeydew. These aromas echo in the flavors which are highlighted by a rich full body, a nice resin mouth feel, solid malty backbone, and a dry crisp finish.

“This bold and resiny malty IPA, carefully curated by our brew team, serves as a warming elixir during the colder months,” said Christian Spears, Founder, President, Tennessee Brew Works. “This particular brew assumes added significance as we embark on establishing a new brewery in East Tennessee, bringing us closer to our esteemed neighbors in Oak Ridge. We them to be proud of what we bring to the community.”

Secret City Imperial IPA will be available in draft and 16oz can 4-packs 11am Friday, December 29, at Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Avenue in Nashville. It will be available in select bars and specialty shops in Oak Ridge and across East Tennessee and Middle Tennessee the following week. This beer is extremely limited, so please follow the Tennessee Brew Works social media accounts for updates on those releases.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/secret-city