Tennessee Brew Works Releases Seasonal King Chestnut

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Tennessee Brew Works celebrates the “King of the Forest,” the American Chestnut, with the release of their seasonal beer King Chestnut, an American Brown Ale brewed with real American chestnuts, available this Friday, September 15, 2023.

KING CHESTNUT- STYLE: American Brown, ABV: 5.60%, IBU: 28

DESCRIPTION: A silky-smooth brown ale, rich with roasted nut and chocolate aromas and flavors from the real American chestnuts. It pairs wonderfully with braised or smoked meats, big pots of chili, and generous slices of pumpkin pie.

In the early 1900’s approximately 98% of the American chestnut trees were destroyed by a devastating blight. Prior to that, the American chestnut was considered the King of the Forest as it was the dominant tree in the Tennessee forest. In the oak family, the wood looks like oak, but was soft and worked like pine. It was decay resistant and it was used to build cabins, barns, and fences. As the mountains were settled, the tree became important for railroad ties, utility poles and furniture. When it was cut, the tree replaced itself with dozens of sprouts, some which became trees again. Perhaps its most important role was producer of food for wildlife and humans, as it dropped tons of sweet, edible nuts every fall.

Tree researchers and plant pathologists have worked for over 100 years to bring the chestnut back to the Appalachian Mountains area. Research groups including foundations, universities and government agencies have worked together to provide unique opportunities for the return of the tree to its rightful place in the forest. Battling the chestnut blight, The American Chestnut Foundation has developed chestnut trees ready for testing in the forest.

This beer will be available for release Friday, September 15, in draft and 12oz can 6-packs and cases at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, and throughout the greater- Nashville, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Cookeville, Knoxville, Jackson, Dresden and Memphis areas thereafter.

