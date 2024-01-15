Tennessee Brew Works Releases Seasonal Beer: Wildwood Flower

Tennessee Brew Works, a Nashville-based craft brewery, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly regarded Belgian-style Honey Blonde seasonal beer, Wildwood Flower. This annual Tennessee Brew Works offering is a classic Belgian-style blonde, brewed with locally sourced barley and honey.

Wildwood Flower, ABV 6.8%, IBU 22. The Belgian Abbey yeast provides spicy and complex aromatics. Tennessee Brew Works commingled this creation with a delicious blend of locally sourced wildflower and sourwood honey from their friends at Strange Honey Farms in Del Rio, Tennessee. The farm’s naturally managed mountain beehives are located along the French Broad River in the foothills of Tennessee’s Cherokee National Forest and brings a palatable sophistication to the Wildwood Flower.

Many of the Tennessee Brew Works beer labels feature the faces of real people who hold a special place with the organization. Wildwood Flower ale showcases one of Tennessee Brew Works’ original employees, Danielle Glenn. A native Tennessean, her entrepreneurial tenacity and dedication to the community helped develop the foundation for the successes Tennessee Brew Works enjoys today.

Wildwood Flower Blonde ale will initially be available Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN. Thereafter, it will be available at limited restaurants, bars, and grocery stores throughout middle and east Tennessee, including the Greater Nashville, Clarksville, Knoxville, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities areas. The beer will be available in draft and 12oz can 6-packs and cases.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/wildwood-flower