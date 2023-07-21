Tennessee Brew Works Releases Fan Favorite Walk The Lime Seasonal Beer

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee Brew Works, a Nashville-based craft brewery, is excited to announce the highly anticipated release of their beloved summer seasonal beer, Walk the Lime. Craft beer enthusiasts can rejoice as this refreshing ale is currently on tap Tennessee Brew Works’ taproom, located at 809 Ewing Avenue in Nashville.

Walk the Lime is expertly crafted with locally sourced Tennessee wheat from the esteemed Willis Farms in Hillsboro, TN. This exquisite American Wheat Ale boasts a tantalizing blend of tropical notes and invigorating lime flavors, with hints of zested citrus and a touch of bitter peel. Its clean, wheat-driven finish leaves a lasting impression of crispness and thirst-quenching satisfaction.

At 5.4% ABV and 20 IBUs, Walk the Lime is a sessionable beer that can be enjoyed on its own or paired with seafood delicacies such as crabs, clams, and oysters. Walk the Lime’s unique character is particularly tasty alongside dishes featuring spice or heat, elevating the culinary experience to new heights.

Beer enthusiasts can get their hands on the Walk the Lime American Wheat Ale on draft at the Tennessee Brew Works taproom. Additionally, fans can enjoy this seasonal delight in 6-pack and 24-pack 12oz cans, and kegs to go. Walk the Lime will also be available with limited distribution in the greater Nashville metropolitan area, Clarksville, Cookeville, Knoxville, Tri-Cities, Chattanooga, and West Tennessee, including Jackson and Memphis.

Don’t miss the opportunity to savor the flavors of summer with Tennessee Brew Works’ Walk the Lime. Join us at our taproom or explore select locations throughout the region to experience the refreshing goodness of this fan favorite seasonal beer.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/walk-the-lime