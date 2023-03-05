Tennessee Brew Works is Coming to Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – On the eve of their 10-year anniversary, micro-brewery Tennessee Brew Works has announced distribution of their beers throughout Memphis, Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works will be featuring their lineup of Tennessee-inspired beers including the popular Hippies & Cowboys IPA, State Park Blonde ale that is brewed in collaboration with the Tennessee State Parks, River Drifter Hazy IPA, Urban Hiker Tennessee Lager, Southern Wit Belgian White, and more.

The brewery has partnered with Eagle Distributing of Memphis for distribution of their craft beers. Releases will begin the week of February 20, 2023, and be available at area bars, restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores over the coming weeks.

Tennessee Brew Works is an award-winning brewery that more recently won a coveted Great American Beer Festival competition medal for the Farmer’s Beat farmhouse ale, a collaboration between the brewery and Delvin Farms, the largest Community Support Agriculture (“CSA”) farm in the state.

They make considerable efforts to be good stewards of the land and community by sourcing raw materials from local Tennessee farmers including grains used in some of their top selling beers. They introduced the Tennessee Grain Initiative, with ambitions of establishing barley as a new cash crop for the state. They officially created the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018, partnering with Batey Farms (Murfreesboro, TN), the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and Tennessee State Parks. The all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde ale is notably the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks. They have since partnered with Willis Farms (Hillsboro, TN) as a major grain supplier.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to share our Tennessee borne creations with Memphis,” said Christian Spears, founder and president of Tennessee Brew Works. “We look forward to growing our relationship with the community and enjoying some beers together along the way.”

