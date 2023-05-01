Tennessee Brew Works, Gibson, and Country Malt Group Partner To Celebrate Beer & Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Tennessee Brew Works, Gibson, and Country Malt Group have joined forces to create a unique Belgian-style Dubbel that celebrates the art of craft brewing and the love of music.

The Dubbelneck Belgian-style Dubbel is the result of a collaboration between two esteemed Tennessee-based companies and a leading North American supplier of brewing ingredients. Together they have blended the rich history of Gibson guitars with Tennessee Brew Works’ craft brewing expertise, using quality ingredients from Country Malt Group.

The limited edition Dubbelneck is a full-bodied Abbey ale that showcases complex flavors derived from the malted barley and Belgian yeast including caramel, toffee, dark cherry, and subtle notes of nutmeg. At 7% ABV, 27 IBUs this reddish-brown ale is perfect for sipping on a night out with friends or enjoying while listening to your favorite guitar solos. The beer’s name pays homage to the iconic Gibson Doubleneck guitar, which has been a symbol of rock and roll for decades.

“We’re excited to partner with Gibson and Country Malt Group on this special beer,” said Christian Spears, Founder and CEO of Tennessee Brew Works. “It is a privilege to work with such legendary partners. The Dubbelneck collaboration is a reflection of our shared passion for great beer and music.”

Tennessee Brew Works is an award-winning independently owned Nashville-based brewery that specializes in brewing high quality creative and delicious craft beers using only natural ingredients. Founded in 2013, the brewery is known for their celebration of the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee, commitment to sustainability, and use of local ingredients.

Gibson is an iconic and world-renowned instrument brand that has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians across genres for over 130 years. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies.

Country Malt Group is a leading provider of high-quality malted barley, wheat, and other grains for craft brewers across the country. With locations across North America, the company is committed to providing the best possible ingredients to brewers of all sizes.

“At the heart of Music City is creativity, camaraderie, and craftmanship,” adds James ‘JC’ Curleigh, President & CEO of Gibson. “We are proud of our collaboration between Gibson and Tennessee Brew Works with the exciting launch of the Dubbelneck Belgian Dubbel beer. Cheers!”

The Dubbelneck will be available at Tennessee Brew Works, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, as well as select retailers in Tennessee starting Friday, May 5, 2023. It will also be showcased at the annual Craft Brewer’s Conference, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee May 7-10, 2023.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

About Gibson

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com