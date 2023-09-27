Tennessee Brew Works & George Dickel to Release Belgian-Style Quad and Petite Barleywine

Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works is excited to announce the much-anticipated release of two exceptional barrel-aged beers in collaboration with esteemed Tennessee neighbor, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky.

Crafted in 2022 and meticulously aged for over 6 months in hand selected George Dickel Tennessee Whisky barrels, these limited-edition releases mark the culmination of a six-year partnership between Tennessee Brew Works and George Dickel, bringing together the expertise of two beloved Tennessee brands with deep roots in our state’s history and culture.

The Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad Ale, ABV 10% | IBU 35, is a masterpiece of flavor and craftsmanship. This rich and complex ale, aged in George Dickel Tennessee Whisky barrels, offers a symphony of dark fruit, caramel, and oak, with subtle whisky notes that create a harmonious balance. It’s a celebration of the blending of brewing and distilling traditions that make Tennessee unique.

The Petite Barleywine, ABV 8.3% | IBU 55, also aged in George Dickel barrels, delivers a bold and luxurious drinking experience. This refined barleywine boasts a complex flavor profile with hints of toffee, caramel, and dried fruits, enhanced by the spirit-forward flavors derived of the Tennessee whisky barrel aging process. It’s a testament to the art of brewing and a true indulgence for those seeking complexity and depth in their beer.

Both the Vintage 2022 Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad and Vintage 2022 Barrel-Aged Petite Barleywine will be released 11AM on September 29 at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom in Nashville, followed by the Cascade Hollow Distillery, home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky in Tullahoma, and limited retailers in the greater Tullahoma, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Jackson, Memphis, and Nashville markets.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer