Tennessee Brew Works & George Dickel To Release Belgian-Style Quad and Imperial Porter Aged in George Dickel Whisky Barrels as Part of Their Collaborative Series

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works is once again partnering with Tennessee neighbors George Dickel and continuing their collaborative series with upcoming releases of their barrel-aged Belgian-Style Quad Ale and Imperial Porter. Brewed in 2021 and aged over the course of many months, these beer releases will mark the fifth year for these collaborations.

Known for their world-class whisky, George Dickel is part of Tennessee history with George A. Dickel & Co first releasing whisky over 150 years ago. Tennessee Brew Works seeks to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee and of George Dickel, showcaseing some of our state’s wonderful heritage.

For this year’s releases, Tennessee Brew Works aged the Vintage 2021 Belgian-Style Quad and Imperial Porter in George Dickel Single Barrel 15 Year Old Tennessee Whisky Barrels. Here are the details:

Vintage 2021 Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad, ABV 10%, IBU 35

This beer pays respect to the Belgian Trappist-style of brewing. The color is a deep and rich mahogany, with notes of caramel and toffee, fig, plum and tobacco, balanced with a crisp oaky finish.

Vintage 2021 Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter, ABV 9%, IBU 40

A traditional American Imperial Porter showcasing layers of dark and bitter chocolate, roasted coffee and faint cinnamon that eloquently combine with light oak and smoky notes from the whisky barrels.

GEORGE DICKEL Single Barrel 15 Year Old: With a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye and 8% malted barley, George Dickel Tennessee Single Barrel 15 Year Old spent at least 15 years in new, charred American oak. A single barrel offering, each barrel left its own unique mark on this spirit. Distilled and charcoal mellowed at the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., it’s bottled by hand with little water added. You can expect notes of vanilla and toffee as well as rich leather, saddle oil and wood, but also more delicate aromas of fruit and notes of lavender. Due to many years spent in new American oak, the hue is beautiful dark, rich leather brown.

“The 2021 release of the Belgian Quad and Imperial Porter are the best versions made to date. Every step of the process was flawless.” said Matt Simpson, head brewer, Tennessee Brew Works. “The 15-year-old barrels were outstanding and some of the best Tennessee Whisky barrels we have used to date. Both beers are ready to drink now and will age well for years to come.”

The Vintage 2021 Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad will be released 11AM on Oct. 21 at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom in Nashville, followed by the Cascade Hollow Distillery, home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky in Tullahoma, and limited retailers in the greater Tullahoma, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville area markets.

On Nov. 25, Tennessee Brew Works will release the Vintage 2021 Barrel-Aged Imperial Porter. Like the previous release, it will be available at the Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, followed by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. and limited retailers in the greater Tullahoma, Clarksville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville area markets.

ABOUT TENNESSEE BREW WORKS

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

ABOUT GEORGE DICKEL TENNESSEE WHISKY

Since 1870, the fine folks at Cascade Hollow have honored George Dickel’s dream of crafting the smoothest Tennessee whisky around. Today, 150 years later, we’re still making award-winning whisky at our historic distillery in Tullahoma, TN. Tucked away in the Tennessee hills and surrounded by 600 protected acres of forest and crystal-fresh springs, Cascade Hollow has always been our home. Led by General Manager and Distiller Nicole Austin, the team at Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. continue the tradition of producing smooth sippin’ whisky through high standards of authenticity and craftsmanship. A proud member of the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, we invite you to visit our home and learn more about how we make George Dickel Tennessee Whisky.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer