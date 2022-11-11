Tennessee Brew Works & Delvin Farms Partner To Release ‘Hank’s Harvest’

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Nashville’s Tennessee Brew Works and Delvin Farms of College Grove, TN, have partnered for their limited craft beer release, Hanks Harvest, a farmhouse ale that utilizes butternut squash harvested from the nearby family-owned Tennessee farm.

Tennessee farmer, Hank Delvin JR, has provided Tennessee Brew Works with over 400 pounds of locally grown butternut squash for the creation of Hank’s Harvest. This beer is a tribute to Hank, Delvin Farms – one of the largest Community Supported Agriculture (“CSA”) farms in the state – and all the Tennessee farmers who work hard to bring us their bounty.

At ABV 6.2%, IBU 15, this saison/farmhouse ale starts with a beautiful nose of roasted squash, red apple, a bouquet of spices including green and white peppercorns, followed by notes of subtle clove and nutmeg. Enjoy the season and thank your local farmer!

The last time the Tennessee Brew Works brew team and Delvin Farms partnered on a craft beer, they won a GABF medal with their Farmer’s Beat Saison in 2021.

“Butternut squash is a favorite dish around our holiday table,” said Hank Delvin, JR, Owner, Delvin Farms. “Adding to the season, we enjoy Tennessee Brew Works’ butternut saison during our festivities.”

“Very few things are more ‘American’ than our local farmer, nor more important to the local movement than their survival and success,” said Christian Spears, founder and president, Tennessee Brew Works. “So, let’s celebrate them through craft beer!”

Hank’s Harvest will be released at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave Nashville, on Friday, Nov. 11 and in limited amounts at middle and east Tennessee retailers the following week. If you are in Tennessee, be sure to ask you favorite craft beer retailer for the beer.

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first all-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks (including Savage Gulf State Park, which just officially opened).

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

