Tennessee Brew Works Announces Release of the Limited-Edition Clingmans Dome Imperial Hazy IPA

Tennessee Brew Works, a Nashville-based craft brewery, is releasing the highly anticipated Clingmans Dome Imperial Hazy IPA this FRIDAY! This limited Tennessee Brew Works celebrates the opening of Appalachian Trail and toasts all the thru hikers as they pass through Tennessee on their journeys.

Every year, thousands of ambitious backpackers walk along the spine of the oldest mountains in the world, the Smoky Mountains, on their journey along the 2,194-mile Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Tennessee is home to the highest point along this footpath, situated at 6,625 ft in elevation.

The haze of this IPA is reminiscent of the phenomenon from which the Smokies draw their name. The hop aroma conjures thoughts of the rich boreal forest. The 9% ABV is a nod to its majestic size, the vastness of the trail on which it rests, and the fortitude needed to conquer it. We know that only an imperial IPA can pay tribute to such a monumental point along the trail. This beer is Clingmans Dome.

“As the trails open on the Appalachian Trail this spring, we honor the thru hikers tackling the trails of the Great Smoky Mountains and beyond.” said Christian Spears, Founder, President, Tennessee Brew Works. “Cheers to the thru hikers as they pass through Tennessee!”

Clingmans Dome will initially be available Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Tennessee Brew Works Taproom, 809 Ewing Ave, Nashville, TN. Starting next week, it will be available at limited restaurants, bars, and grocery stores throughout middle and east Tennessee, including the Greater Nashville, Clarksville, Knoxville, Cookeville, Tullahoma, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities areas. The beer will be available in draft and 16oz can 4-packs. Very Limited.



For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com