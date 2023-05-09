Tennessee Brew Works Announces Collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops and White Labs to Create Savage Gulf, a New Cold IPA

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Tennessee Brew Works is excited to announce their collaboration with Yakima Chief Hops and White Labs to create a new Cold IPA called Savage Gulf. This west coast-style IPA is named after the recently opened Savage Gulf State Park, the 57th state park in Tennessee.

Savage Gulf is a bright and refreshing Cold IPA with a 6% ABV. It was created using a combination of Simcoe, Talus, and YCH 602 Trial hops, along with Pilsner Malt. The result is a well-balanced IPA with a crisp and clean finish.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Yakima Chief Hops and White Labs on this new cold IPA,” said Matt Simpson, Head Brewer at Tennessee Brew Works. “We wanted to create a beer that celebrates the natural beauty of Tennessee, and what better way to do that than by naming it after one of our newest state parks?”

Savage Gulf will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Tennessee Brew Works in conjunction with the Craft Brewer’s Festival in Nashville. It will also be available at limited retailers and state parks across Tennessee soon thereafter.

“We are thrilled to work with Tennessee Brew Works on this exciting new beer,” said Lisa White, Vice President at White Labs. “Our focus on quality and innovation aligns with Tennessee Brew Works’ commitment to using local and sustainable ingredients in their brewing process.”

James Zarzour, Regional Sales Manager – South at Yakima Chief Hops added, “Savage Gulf is a testament to the unique flavors and aromas that can be achieved through the careful selection of hop varieties and innovative hop blends. When paired with a brewer as skilled as Matt Simpson, you achieve a beer with the quality of Savage Gulf. We are honored to partner with Tennessee Brew Works to bring this exceptional beer to craft beer enthusiasts across Tennessee.”

Savage Gulf is the latest addition to Tennessee Brew Works’ lineup of award-winning craft beers. The brewery is committed to using local and sustainable ingredients in all their beers, and they are dedicated to creating unique and flavorful brews that reflect the spirit of Tennessee.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works is an award winning independently owned and operated craft brewery that opened in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee.

Tennessee Brew Works proudly introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Our all-Tennessee grain State Park Blonde Ale is the official beer of the Tennessee State Parks and benefits the TSP Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

We brew beers with integrity, using only quality natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. We cater to those that appreciate the difference. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. Our motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.” To learn more, visit Tennessee Brew Works at tnbrew.com.

About White Labs

What began as home brewers searching for higher quality yeast, quickly grew into a team of dedicated biochemists exploring new ways to advance brewing altogether.

Today, White Labs stands at the intersection of science, education, and craft. Constantly striving for perfection, and in the process continually raising the bar in the art of fermentation. Every day, we set out on a single mission: To stretch the limits of science in order to set new standards in purity and freshness.

From the industry’s first pitchable liquid yeast to a complete revolution in the way it’s propagated and packaged, our innovative spirit is tireless. And our belief that creating the best, most environmentally friendly products go hand-in-hand with making the best use of them, has inspired a culture of education and collaboration with brewers, distillers and winemakers the world over.

White Labs. Advancing fermentation. Cultivating community.

About Yakima Chief Hops

Yakima Chief Hops, or “YCH”, is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality and customer service.

We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us.

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com/beer/savagegulf