Tennessee Brew Work Announces Nashville Taproom and Retail Can Launch of Three Brews

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Tennessee Brew Works, a Nashville-based craft brewery, is thrilled to announce they have begun packaging their award-winning craft beers cans, which are coming to their Nashville Taproom, as well as grocery stores and liquor stores.

This month, Tennessee Brew Works is offering cans of their popular 1927 IPA in 16oz, 4-packs and cases, a beer that pays tribute to the “Bristol Sessions”, regarded as the birth of modern country music. The second release is the brewery’s famous Hippies & Cowboys IPA in 12oz, 6-packs and cases; a tropical and citrus India Pale Ale with a smooth and crisp finish. Also look for their seasonal release, Wildwood Flower, in 12oz

can, 6-packs and cases. This spring seasonal is a Belgian-style honey blonde ale, brewed with Wildflower and Sourwood honey from the Strange Honey Farms in Del Rio, Tennessee.

“As we celebrate our ninth year in Nashville, we are honored to have such an overwhelming demand for our beers. These new canned craft beer offerings will help fill a need especially for those seeking to enjoy our beers in the great Tennessee outdoors,” said Christian Spears, Founder and President, Tennessee Brew Works.

This year, Tennessee Brew Works’ favorites, including Southern Wit, State Park Blonde Ale, Hippies & Cowboys, Urban Hiker, River Drifter, Extra Easy and seasonal options, King Chestnut, Walk the Lime, and Wildwood Flower will be available in 12-ounce cans at Tennessee Brew Works’ Taproom in Nashville, in liquor stores and grocery stores across the state.

“Like our signature bottle labels, our new cans will feature the faces of people we honor. We recognize real people with our beer labels, people that have made a positive impact on our culture and success of Tennessee Brew Works,” added Spears.

Tennessee Brew Works will also distribute their specialty limited release craft brews, including 1927 IPA, Hopped & Devoted, Secret City Imperial IPA, Mango Price, Tangerine Waltz, Gazelle, Oktoberfest, Patsy Clineapple, Hazy Trails IPA, and Clingmans Dome in 16-ounce cans.

Craft beer cans are preferred by many beer lovers, and they allow for easier storage, better shipping options and are more stackable than bottles. The new cans also provide more options for recycling and reducing the carbon footprint, which is important to Tennessee Brew Works’ mission.

About Tennessee Brew Works

Tennessee Brew Works was founded in 2013 with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions, and culture of Tennessee. Tennessee Brew Works introduced the state’s first All-Tennessee grain beers in 2018 with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Their all-Tennessee grain Tennessee State Park Blonde Ale, created in 2017, benefits the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy and the preservation of the state’s 57 State Parks.

Tennessee Brew Works brews beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee. They are guided by their motto: “We work hard to create high quality craft beer that makes Tennessee proud. Our culture places importance on family, friends, and community, and we hope you’ll be a part of it.”

For More Information:

https://www.tnbrew.com