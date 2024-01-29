Ten7 Brewing & Breweries In PA Partner With Laurel House to Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence

Ten7 Brewing Company and Breweries In PA have partnered with Laurel House on a brand new beer called Laurel House Lager. This beer will help to raise money for the organization and awareness about domestic violence.

On Thursday, February 1st, Ten7 Brewing Company, Breweries In PA, and Laurel House, will host a release party and fundraiser for the first release of Laurel House Lager.

Laurel House Lager is a 5.5% dry-hopped Pilsner featuring Loral hops. A portion of the proceeds from this event and sales of this beer will be donated to their cause. The new beer will be available initially at Ten7 Brewing in North Wales, and will see some distribution across Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Laurel House empowers those impacted by domestic violence by providing crisis intervention, safe haven, and supportive programs and resources. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the hotline 1-800-642-3150 or visit laurel-house.org.

Quotes From Our Collab Partners

“We wanted to help bring awareness to Laurel House’s mission and help raise money towards this cause. Ten7 Brewing is the perfect brewery partner for this beer, and we are hoping this becomes an annual beer collab/fundraising event for the Laurel House.”– Matt Kozar, Co-Owner of Breweries In PA

“When Ten7 was approached by BIPA and asked if we would be interested in collaborating with Laurel House, we immediately jumped at the chance. Having spent 25 years in law enforcement, I am well aware of the great work Laurel House does helping victims of domestic violence. We are very thankful to have the opportunity to help bring awareness to their mission and to help raise money for their program. We are also very thankful that Breweries in Pa offered to help promote Laurel House Lager. With tens of thousands of their followers seeing Laurel House’s QR Code and 24-hour Hotline number, this project is sure to help someone find the help they need.” – Bob Heger, Co-owner of Ten7 Brewing Company

“The partnership with Ten7 and Breweries in PA will help Laurel House raise awareness and continue to educate the community about domestic violence. Our goal is that this will help Laurel House reach an audience we don’t typically reach and provide a beacon of hope for anyone who may need our support and services.”

“The generosity of Ten7 and Breweries in PA will also help sustain our mission by providing much-needed funds and awareness to continue providing a meaningful difference in the lives of survivors and their families.” – Brad Smith, Director at Laurel House

About Laurel House

Laurel House is dedicated to the vision of ending domestic violence in each life, home, and community.

The Mission of Laurel House is to: Advocate for and empower those impacted by domestic violence by providing crisis intervention, safe haven, supportive programs, and resources & Advance social change through preventative education, community training, and collaboration to foster a coordinated response to domestic abuse

Laurel House is a comprehensive domestic violence agency serving individuals, families, and communities throughout Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The agency’s name was selected because of the beauty of the laurel, Pennsylvania’s state flower. It represents a victory for people who have taken the courageous first step of reaching out to Laurel House in their efforts to build a violence-free life for themselves and their children.

The agency’s first program, a domestic violence shelter for abused women and their children, was founded by the Women’s Center of Montgomery County in 1980. In 1981, Laurel House was incorporated as an independent nonprofit organization.

Since that time, Laurel House has expanded its programs and services to become the comprehensive domestic violence agency that it is today. In addition to emergency shelter, Laurel House offers: a 24-hour hotline, a textline, transitional housing, a children’s program, individual and group counseling, medical advocacy, legal representation and advocacy, crisis response, law enforcement collaboration, as well as community education and prevention efforts.

It is also important to add that Laurel House can help create a safety plan when leaving an abuser. This is vital as the first year after leaving an abuser is the most dangerous, and often lethal, period of time for a survivor.

Statistics

– Last year Laurel House provided shelter for 76 adults and 61 children

– More than 10 million people are abused in the U.S each year

– 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the United States experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime

– 3,030 victims were served in one day in Pennsylvania (2022)

– The 2022 PCADV fatality report shows 104 domestic violence-related deaths just in the state of Pennsylvania

For More Information:

https://breweriesinpa.com/ten7-brewing-breweries-in-pa-partner-with-laurel-house-to-raise-awareness-about-domestic-violence/