Ten Wasp Brewing Company Grand Opening in Sumner, Iowa

SUMNER, Iowa— Ten Wasp Brewing Company announces its grand opening weekend is scheduled for February 17 and 18, in a historic building on Main Street Sumner, Iowa. This will be Sumner’s first brewery. The brewery will be community-focused, and will serve a variety of beers, root beer, seltzers and small plates. The brewery will also host weekly and monthly events from running clubs to live music to craft classes.

The Grand Opening will kick off Saturday, February 17 at 12pm with six beers of varying styles. The first pour will come from a former owner of the building. From 12-8pm, there will be a photographer, live music, brew tours and local food. Sunday, February 18, the brewery will open again at noon with ceremonial pours from five former building owners, along with a local Girl Scout Troop selling cookies and brewery tours. Beers, non-alcoholic options & food will be served until 6pm.

Ten Wasp Brewery owners have spent almost nine months renovating 112 W 1st Street, Suite B, from tearing down the mezzanine, uncovering original brick and hardwood floors, to rebuilding and adding bathrooms, up cycling bowling alley lanes into a bar top, and building a kitchen. The brewery will carry up to 16 house-made beers, along with local wine and cider, and other in-house non-alcoholic options.

The brewery has created a charitable initiative, Sumner Community Causes. Starting March 2024, one local organization will benefit from brewery tour admissions and a register round-up program. Ten Wasp is hoping to donate close to $5,000 to local causes in 2024.

For More Information:

