Temperance Beer Co. To Release ‘Spaced Out’ Helles Lager

EVANSTON, Illinois – Temperance Beer Co. is proud to announce the return of Spaced Out, an easy-drinking true-to-style Helles lager that weighs in at 5% alc/vol. The beer was first brewed in the fall of 2021 for Out Of Space, an annual 4-day music festival held at the brewery featuring indie rock, hip hop, world, and Americana music, local food vendors, and of course – Temperance Beer. The event is co-promoted with Evanston SPACE and takes place September 1-4, 2022, outdoors in the parking lot at Temperance Beer Co.

Spaced Out will be available on tap and in cans starting Thursday, September 1st, only at the brewery during Out of Space 2022. Starting Tuesday, September 6, the beer will be available at the brewery on tap and in 6-packs to go, depending on availability. Evanston SPACE (1245 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202) will also carry Spaced Out on tap.

“Out of Space is a unique and, I’d say, amazing example of what can happen when a local music venue and a local brewery get together and create something together that neither could have done on their own. Last year we decided to collaborate on a beer designed complement and enhance the Out of Space experience. We created Spaced Out, which is everything a perfect summer concert beer should be – crisp, refreshing, and lower in alcohol.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, WTTW News, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

Temperance Beer Co. (2000 Dempster Street Evanston, Illinois 60202) is open daily from noon-10 pm, featuring an outdoor beer garden and full Tap Room.

For More Information:

https://temperance.beer/