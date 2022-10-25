Temperance Beer Co. Reveals Extremely Limited Barrel-Aged Beers

EVANSTON, Illinois – Temperance Beer Co. is happy to announce the release of two limited barrel-aged releases. The first is Barrel Aged Quotidienne (9.6% ABV), a Belgian-style dubbel ale aged in cherry brandy barrels. This dubbel has been dosed with dark Belgian candi sugar before resting in cherry brandy barrels (ex-bourbon) for over 6 months. The result: a full-bodied mouthfeel with prominent cherry on the nose and a sweet oaky undertone complimenting the spiciness of Belgian yeast. “When we tasted this beer right out of the barrel, we were pleasantly surprised how pronounced the cherry notes came through and played so beautifully with the caramel-forward base beer,” said Josh Gilbert, founder of Temperance.

The second is Barrel Aged Birdsong (9% ABV), a farmhouse saison aged in a mix of oak barrels that held gin in virgin oak as well as oak barrels that first held whiskey and then gin. After the beer’s months-long slumber, fresh cucumbers were added just before packaging. “The late addition of freshly peeled cucumber balances the oak heft with a brightness that really brings out the gin botanicals,” Gilbert said, continuing “this is a truly unique and special beer.”

The funky new 16 oz Barrel Aged Birdsong cans were designed by none other than the inimitable Chicago artist, Jay Ryan. “Jay’s wonderful design for these cans complements the playful yet complex beer inside,” says Gilbert. “And it’s always fun working together with Jay.”

Both beers are available on Friday, November 4 on tap and in 2 pack 16 oz cans at the brewery. Extremely limited distribution for BA Birdsong kegs/cases and BA Quotdienne kegs. BA Quotidienne cases will only be available at the brewery.

For More Information:

https://temperancebeer.com