Temperance Beer Co. Introduces New West Coast Style India Pale Ale, Throwing Frisbees at the Sun

EVANSTON, Illinois – Award-winning Temperance Beer Co. announced the release of its new West Coast-style India Pale Ale, just in time for summer. Throwing Frisbees at the Sun is a bright and refreshing throwback West Coast IPA laden with a heady mix of earthy and fruity aromas and balanced by true-to-style hop bitterness.

Josh Gilbert, Founder of Temperance Beer Co., says, “The name comes from imagining that Vinnie Cilurzo could have brewed his groundbreaking Blind Pig IPA back in the summer of ‘94 while listening to Beck’s song ‘Beercan.’ And that song features the lyric, ‘winos throwing frisbees at the sun,’ which by itself is pretty incredible and should definitely be on a beer can.”

Mike VanCamp, Head Brewer says, “With Throwing Frisbees at the Sun, we want to pay homage to the IPA pioneers, so this beer is designed to bring back memories of the IPAs you tried for the first time years ago, maybe in California or the Pacific Northwest. We went with hops that were new and exciting then (and are still amazing) like Citra and Amarillo but with a mix of hop pellets and cryo hops, which weren’t available back in the day.”

The new summer IPA will be available on tap, 16 oz. 4-pack cans at the brewery on Friday, June 17, and out for very limited distribution in the weeks after.

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, and the Chicago Reader. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

For More Information:

https://temperance.beer/