Temperance Beer Co. Celebrates 9 Years Of Brewing with Oktoberfest

EVANSTON, Illinois – Award-winning Temperance Beer Co. is toasting to nine years of brewing beer with the release of their Oktoberfest Märzen-style lager and a celebration at the brewery complete with fest food, oompah music, and limited-edition steins on Friday, September 9.

Temperance’s Oktoberfest is crisp and refreshing with a slightly sweet malt backbone, perfect for the upcoming Autumn season and harvest celebrations and is available now on tap, 16 oz. 4-pack cans, and out for distribution.

“If I could go back and tell my nine-years-younger self that we would be brewing an incredible Oktoberfest beer and make hundreds of people happy at an amazing Oktoberfest party nine years in the future, well I’m not sure I would believe what I was hearing. I’m thrilled this fest is how we’re celebrating all the ups and downs over the past nine years of pioneering beer in Evanston.” – Founder, Josh Gilbert

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, WTTW News, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area and Colorado.

Temperance Beer Co. (2000 Dempster Street Evanston, Illinois 60202) is open daily from noon-10 pm, featuring an outdoor beer garden and full Tap Room

For More Information:

https://temperance.beer/