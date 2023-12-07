Temperance Beer Co. Celebrates 10 Years, Unveils Limited-Edition 10% ABV Anniversary IPA

EVANSTON, Ill.— Evanston’s first brewery Temperance Beer Company is celebrating ten years of brewing by releasing an amplified version of Gatecrasher – their multi-award-winning English-style IPA. “Gatecrasher 10,” named for its ten percent alcohol by volume, is based on the original Gatecrasher recipe. Everything is bigger: more Maris Otter malt and triple dry-hopping bring out bold hop aromas of orange zest and floral notes from Chinook, Falconers Flight, and East Kent Goldings hops, and the flavor is full of rich malt sweetness and notes of ripe pear on the tongue followed by a pleasant slight finishing bitterness.

“We knew we wanted to brew a special beer to celebrate ten years, and it quickly became clear that it had to be based on Gatecrasher,” said Temperance founder Josh Gilbert. Having won both silver and gold medals in the English-style IPA category of the Great American Beer Festival® and being Temperance’s best-selling beer, Gilbert asked, laughing, “what better way to mark ten years than to brew a huge English-style IPA?”

“I remember clearly December 20, 2013, the opening night of the Tap Room. We had only four beers on, each on two different draft lines, and we still couldn’t keep up with the demand,” said Gilbert. “It was so nuts my friends and family were clearing glasses, and my mom was washing them behind the bar. It was a sprint all night. And one of the best nights of my life.”

Clearly, after 150 years without, Evanston was thirsty for a brewery of its own.

Temperance is celebrating ten years of the Tap Room on December 15, 2023. “I imagine it won’t be quite as crazy as opening night,” said Gilbert. “But if it is, we have a machine to wash glasses now,” he joked. In addition to Gatecrasher 10 and the regular lineup, also on tap will be Frances’ Fizz, Temperance’s first hard seltzer, made with pink guava purée, freshly-squeezed lemon juice, and a hint of marshmallow. “I’m not a seltzer drinker, but I really enjoy this one because we came at it with the same approach as we do with our beers,” said Gilbert. “No matter how this industry evolves, we will continue to stay true to ourselves, and with any luck we’ll be here in another ten years.”

Gatecrasher 10 is available on draft and in four-pack tallboys with limited distribution throughout the Chicago area. Frances’ Fizz is only available at the brewery and only on draft.

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, Temperance has never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Fox32 Chicago, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, WTTW News, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival® for Gatecrasher®, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

Temperance Beer Co. (2000 Dempster St, Evanston, IL 60202) is open daily from noon-10 pm, featuring an outdoor beer garden and full Tap Room.

