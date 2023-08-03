Temperance Beer Co. Announces ‘Scarce Goods’ 2023 Limited Late-Summer Releases

EVANSTON, Ill.— In September of 2021, Temperance Beer Co. launched Scarce Goods, a new label and concept: brew very small batches, available only at the brewery, in styles not yet undertaken by Temperance. Using a new pilot brew system and channeling their creative thirst, brewers Mike VanCamp and Connor Scanlan put together a list of beers they wanted to brew for Scarce Goods, including a couple Fruited Saisons and Sours, Peach Witbier, Hefeweizen, Berliner Weisse, and a Kölsch.

On Friday, August 4th, 2023, they will release their first batch of the late-summer lineup: A California Common, a truly American beer style with toasted caramel malt flavors balanced with hop bitterness). Following the Cali Common will be a Pilsner, an “Island Lager” (brewed with lime and coconut), a Cold IPA, and a Belgian-style Single.

“In addition to classic beer styles, we’re exploring the Cold IPA, a more recent style that really is still evolving,” says Head Brewer Mike VanCamp. “We’re playing with the way we can use yeast to amp up the hop aromas we’re looking for.”

“I can’t wait for the Island Lager, personally,” says Josh Gilbert, founder of the brewery. “Our goal with that one is to create a beer that is the perfect beach companion, obviously, but in a way that is new, memorable, and enticing.”

Scarce Goods is available on tap and 16 oz. 4-pack cans, only at the Temperance Beer Co.

About Scarce Goods

Scarce Goods is our new experimental playground where we can feel that recess freedom to try new things, have some fun, skin our knees, hang upside down from the monkey bars, and take some big risks on small, limited, batches. Scarce Goods is only available at Temperance Beer Co.

About Temperance Beer Co.

As Evanston’s first and oldest brewery, they’ve never wanted to “keep up with the Joneses.” Through its award-winning yet accessible beers and investment in the community, they are creating a whole new neighborhood. The brewery has been featured in numerous media such as TimeOut Chicago, ABC-TV, Zagat, Crain’s Chicago Business, Red Eye, WCIU-TV, WBEZ-FM, the New York Times, WTTW News, Fox Chicago, and the Chicago Reader, among others. In its first competition, at just over a year old, Temperance took home a Silver Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival for Gatecrasher, its English-style IPA. Gatecrasher followed up with GABF gold two years later. Temperance Beers are available throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

