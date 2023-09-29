Temescal Brewing Is Now the No Jerks Ski Village

Back by popular demand, Temescal Brewing is transforming our taproom and beer garden into the No Jerks Ski Village from November through mid-February for warm, cozy, festive times.

Our goal is to bring aprés-ski vibes to the city. We give our space a floor-to-ceiling makeover for this pop-up. It starts at our front door with an eye-catching ski check. Indoors in the “Temescal Lodge,” we cover every inch with knick knacks, ski ephemera, floating presents, and lights, with a hearth as the centerpiece and plenty of places to take Instagrammable pictures with friends. Our outdoor heated and covered area, the “Festive Ballroom,” evokes a field of snow off the slopes and is available for party rentals for groups of 20-50 guests. All of this is a far cry from our usual pastel aesthetic that guests have enjoyed since we opened in 2016.

For the true ski devotees, we will offer a limited number of No Jerks Ski Village Season Passes. Pass holders get a personalized ID and lanyard, discounts on purchases and free rounds, plus beautiful and exclusive Ski Village merchandise. Pre-sales will be starting soon with details coming on our website.

The festive winter feel also make it onto our menu, with special seasonal beers like Cozy, a winter spiced ale; and our aptly named hazy IPAs: Festive Beverage and Fresh Powder. We’re also serving shotskis, along with hot beer toddies like our mulled version of Cozy. To top it off, we have non-alcoholic flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels.

P.S. Our biggest event of the year is right around the corner! Spooky Puppy is 10/29

For More Information:

https://www.temescalbrewing.com/seasonpass