Teatulia Travels Upslope in Craft Collaboration – ‘Hard Sipper House Punch’

DENVER — Premier organic tea and botanical producer, Teatulia, PBC announced another groundbreaking flavor collaboration, this time with Colorado-based independent craft brewer Upslope Brewing Company. The new ready-to-drink cocktail-inspired libation combines rich organic tea and botanicals from Teatulia with Upslope’s popular craft hard seltzer Spiked Snowmelt weighing in a 12% ABV. Inspired by a Caribbean rum punch that is sweet, tart, spice-forward, and dry, Hard Sipper House Punch brings together a black tea-infused Spiked Snowmelt base, lemon juice, hibiscus, and fresh nutmeg.

“Craft brewing is part alchemy and part art,” said Tim Bradley, CEO of Teatulia. “And although tea and botanicals have not traditionally been looked at in the beer/alcohol industry, with great partners like Upslope, we are excited to help curate new innovations.”

“We came to Teatulia not only because we are ethically aligned but because we know Teatulia has amazing products,” said Alex Meyer, Head Brewer of Upslope. Chris Olsen, Chief Business Development Officer of Teatulia, added, “Working with Upslope has been inspiring; it’s an honor to get to innovate with their team.”

Partners in craft brewing enthusiasm as well as company ethics, both Teatulia and Upslope are B Corporations: leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. B Corps meet the highest standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency in all aspects of business – always working to make the business world a better, more conscientious place.

About Upslope Brewing Company

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales, lagers, and their hard seltzer, Spiked Snowmelt, along with the new cocktail-inspired Snowmelt Hard Sipper. Artfully crafted using natural ingredients and packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability – because it’s best for the environment – Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. Our five flagship beers include Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Rocky Mountain Kölsch, and Hazy IPA. Additional installments are offered in seasonal Limited Release Series along with quarterly, barrel-aged Lee Hill Series.

Alongside our original recipe variety 12-pack, Upslope offers an Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt variety 12-pack made with Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Mix. Introduced in the summer of 2022, Upslope also presented two new 12% ABV, cocktail-inspired Snowmelt-based Hard Sipper flavors. Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining the effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems. Learn more at:www.UpslopeBrewing.com. And explore Spiked Snowmelt at:www.Snowmelt.com.

About Teatulia Organic Teas

Teatulia is a grower, producer, and seller of fine teas and botanicals ethically sourced across the world. Grounded in one simple principle, every cup Teatulia cultivates supports the land and its people to build a world where everyone thrives. Teatulia products have the kind of clean, fresh taste that comes from doing less to interfere with what the earth does best. Known for their garden-direct sourcing, Teatulia’s tea and botanicals never sit in long-term warehouse storage or wait around to be blended by a third party. The result is fresh, great-tasting products that are better for the land, the people, and the environment.

A Public Benefit Corporation, Teatulia is always mindful of how its actions impact worldwide communities and actively supports ethical organizations like the Whole Planet Foundation and Rainforest Alliance. Teatulia is also proud of its exquisite, clean, and smooth-tasting products that support education, business, and health initiatives – demonstrating a thorough commitment to sustainability. Learn more about the growing tea varieties and exciting creative collaborations at:www.Teatulia.com.