Team Player Productions Announces Participating Breweries for Sixth Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 17-18

GOLDEN, Colorado – Team Player Productions (TPP), producers of world-class food and drink festivals across the country, is proud to announce the stellar beverage lineup for the Vail Craft Beer Classic, the country’s highest-altitude beer festival at 8,150 feet, on June 17-18, 2022 in scenic Vail Valley.

The Sixth Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic pairs beer with adventure with more than 100 of the best craft beer, seltzers and ciders in the state from top makers, live music, and gorgeous mountainside views.

“This event is so unique because of the setting,” says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “We limit tickets so you can really have time to enjoy each brewery’s offerings, rather than stand in line during the whole event. The creekside tasting and picturesque Vail Valley just really can’t be beat.”

New to the Classic this year is the Friday Night Extended Tasting, with more time to sample and a limited specialty beer list that won’t be available for the Saturday sessions. Tickets cost $54-64 and can be purchased via Eventbrite.

Participating Makers for Friday and Saturday:

Allkind Kombucha

Baker’s Brewing

Baja Brewing

BJs Brewing

Call To Arms Brewing

Coda Brewing Co.

Elevated Seltzer

FlyteCo Brewing

Four Noses Brewing Company

Gemini Beer Co.

Great Divide Brewing Co.

Holidaily Brewing Co.

Hooch Booch Hard Kombucha

Launch Pad Brewery

Lifted Libations

New Image Brewing

New Terrain Brewing Co.

Odell brewing Co.

Oh Hi Beverages

Paulaner

Peculier Ales

Ramblebine Brewing

Ratio Beerworks

Seven Hermits Brewing

Silver Moon Brewing

Something Brewery

Station 26 Brewing Co.

Steep Brewing and Coffee Co.

Ten Mile Brewing Co.

Vail Brewing Co.

Wibby Brewing Company

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing

VeryVell Sparkling CBD Water

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

About Vail Craft Beer Classic

Colorado breweries are coming together in Vail for the sixth-annual Vail Craft Beer Classic to provide the best assortment of craft beers, seltzers, and ciders in the state. Sip on the best the breweries have to offer while taking in the scenic views of Vail, enjoying live music, and meeting the brewers. Created and produced by Team Player Productions, the Classic prides itself on presenting Colorado’s best breweries, worthy of a true Vail adventure.

About Team Player Productions

Founded more than 25 years ago in Denver, Team Player Productions (TPP) has produced and managed more than 400 events around the country, raising more than $2 million for its various nonprofit partners. TPP has created and continues to produce beloved annual events including Vail Wine Classic, Breckenridge Wine Classic and Vail Craft Beer Classic, and adopted others, such as Denver Burger Battle and the Boulder Creek Festival. The company was also the originator of events including Taste of Fort Collins, Steamboat Wine Festival and Park City Food & Wine Classic. TPP consults and produces events for a portfolio of clients as well, such as Goose Island Beer Co., Blue Point Brewing Co., Great Divide Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, Red Bull, City of Centennial, Anheuser-Busch, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities, and CraftWorks Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/vcbc2022participatingbreweries