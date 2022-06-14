Team Player Productions Announces 2022 Vail Craft Beer Classic Pour List

GOLDEN, Colorado – The countdown to the Sixth Annual Vail Craft Beer Classic on June 17-18 is on! Presented by Team Player Productions, Colorado’s highest altitude beer tasting will feature more than 100 of the best craft beer, seltzers and ciders in the state in a one-of-a-kind, scenic mountain setting in the heart of Vail Valley.

More than 30 beverage makers will be pouring their unique offerings, including specialty bottles from New Image Brewing and a Barrel Aged Imperial Red from Broken Compass Brewing Company at the Friday Night Extended Tasting, as well as Wibby Brewing’s award-winning Moondoor Dunkel and a plethora of offerings from Vail Brewing at the Grand Tasting. The pour list can be found here.

“Because of the pandemic we completely re-tooled the festival format the past two years by bringing back sessions so that beer drinkers can have a more relaxed and intimate experience without any lines or crowds,” says Vail Craft Beer Classic Event Director Kristen Slater. “This year we’re keeping the session format, including a new Friday night extended tasting, so that the Classic continues to be no fuss but with plenty of premium offerings.”

The Friday Night Extended Tasting on June 17 is the kickoff event of the Classic with an all-inclusive sampling of limited specialty beers that won’t be poured at the Saturday sessions and a longer tasting session, and music from Blues, Rock and Funk Band Jubilingo. The Saturday tasting sessions on June 18 will feature more than 100 craft beer offerings, including cider, spirits and seltzers, and music from Brother’s Keeper with Bill McKay.

“From tried and true favorites to limited and new releases, we have something for everyone at the Vail Craft Beer Classic,” Says Slater.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic is proud to partner with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Association (VVMTA). A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will support VVMTA’s mission of supporting a community of diverse participants that vigorously supports the maintenance and construction of sustainable mountain biking and hiking trails throughout Eagle County.

About Vail Craft Beer Classic

Colorado breweries are coming together in Vail for the sixth-annual Vail Craft Beer Classic to provide the best assortment of craft beers, seltzers, and ciders in the state. Sip on the best the breweries have to offer while taking in the scenic views of Vail, enjoying live music, and meeting the brewers. Created and produced by Team Player Productions, the Classic prides itself on presenting Colorado’s best breweries, worthy of a true Vail adventure.

About Team Player Productions

Founded more than 25 years ago in Denver, Team Player Productions (TPP) has produced and managed more than 400 events around the country, raising more than $2 million for its various nonprofit partners. TPP has created and continues to produce beloved annual events including Vail Wine Classic, Breckenridge Wine Classic and Vail Craft Beer Classic, and adopted others, such as Denver Burger Battle and the Boulder Creek Festival. The company was also the originator of events including Taste of Fort Collins, Steamboat Wine Festival and Park City Food & Wine Classic. TPP consults and produces events for a portfolio of clients as well, such as Goose Island Beer Co., Blue Point Brewing Co., Great Divide Brewing Company, Odell Brewing Company, Red Bull, City of Centennial, Anheuser-Busch, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Arvada Center for Arts & Humanities, and CraftWorks Foundation.

For More Information:

https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/team-player-productions-announces-2022-vail-craft-beer-classic-pour-list