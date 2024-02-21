Taos Brewing Company Unveils Innovative New Mexican Piñon Beer

TAOS, New Mexico— Taos Brewing Company, a leading craft brewery known for its inventive flavors and commitment to local ingredients, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: New Mexican Piñon Beer. This unique brew celebrates the rich flavors of the Southwest with a blend of traditional brewing techniques and locally sourced piñon nuts.

Piñon pine trees, indigenous to the high desert of the Southwest, produce small, dark brown nuts that are a cherished local delicacy. Unlike conventional pine nuts, piñon nuts offer a distinctively sweet flavor profile, making them a beloved ingredient in regional cuisine. Taos Brewing Company’s New Mexican Piñon Beer captures the essence of these native nuts, infusing the brew with their unique sweetness and depth.

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce our New Mexican Piñon Beer to craft beer enthusiasts,” said John Gonzales, Head Brewer at Taos Brewing Company. “This beer is a celebration of the flavors of our region, highlighting the natural beauty and culinary traditions of the Southwest. By incorporating locally sourced piñon nuts, we’ve created a truly distinctive brew that we can’t wait to share with our community.”

Crafted with care and attention to detail, New Mexican Piñon Beer offers a balanced combination of flavors, with hints of caramel and nuttiness complementing the smooth, refreshing taste of the beer. Whether enjoyed on its own or paired with your favorite Southwestern dish, this brew promises to delight the senses and transport drinkers to the heart of the Southwest.

About Taos Brewing Company

Founded in 2010, Taos Brewing Company is a renowned craft brewery located in the heart of Taos, New Mexico. Committed to producing high-quality, flavorful beers, Taos Brewing Company draws inspiration from the vibrant culture and natural beauty of the Southwest. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, they strive to create unique brews that reflect the spirit of their community.

