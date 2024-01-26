Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance Welcomes Sean Nordquist As New Executive Director

TAMPA, Fla.— The Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance, a regional advocate for the Tampa Bay beer community, is proud to announce the appointment of Sean Nordquist as its new Executive Director. Nordquist brings a wealth of experience in nonprofit administration, fundraising, and community building, furthering the Alliance’s mission of raising awareness on issues important to the industry, combining and sharing resources, and improving communication between breweries, trade partners, and community residents.

For more than a decade, Sean has distinguished himself as a fierce advocate for the craft beer industry, not only in the Tampa Bay region, but across Florida, and at the national level. His prior role as the Executive Director of the Florida Brewers Guild and his extensive experience within the Tampa Bay community – demonstrate his ability to create connections, communicate ideas and values, and champion the beer industry at all levels.

Sean’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance. His proven track record in fundraising, partner relations, project management, and community engagement will be instrumental in advancing our first initiatives of 2024, the Brewers Relief Fund and the USFSP Brewing Arts Program’s Internship Assistance. These programs are designed to give directly back to the people who make the beer community strong and help usher forth the next generation of professional brewers.

“I’ve known Sean for years,” said Joey Redner, founder of Cigar City Brewing and the catalyst for the Alliance. “In that time I have watched him be a voice and torch carrier for Florida craft beer. His advocacy comes from a place of passion and earnest admiration and respect for the people that work so hard to brew the beers he himself geeks out over. The Tampa Bay Brewer’s Alliance can only benefit from Sean’s knowledge, experience and passion.”

The Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance looks forward to the new level of energy and engagement to the region that Sean’s leadership will bring. Together, we continue our journey towards growing and supporting the beer industry in the Tampa Bay area.

About the Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance

The Tampa Bay Brewers Alliance is a 501c6 not-for-profit organization advocating for and promoting its Brewery partners, raising awareness on issues important to our industry, combining and sharing resources, and improving communication between breweries, trade partners, and community residents. The TBBA is partnered with Brewery Industry Operators, Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit.

https://mailchi.mp/a9d2a3ebf81f/press-release-tampa-bay-brewers-alliances-announces-new-executive-director-9349746?e=c629ac456e