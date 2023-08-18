Tall Hat Imperial IPA Reaches New Heights as the Latest Addition to the 21st Amendment Family of Beers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— 21st Amendment Brewery, one of the Bay Area’s original independent craft brewers, is soaring to new (and delicious) heights with their most recent addition to the 21A family: Tall Hat Imperial IPA (9% ABV). But this isn’t just any hat – this tall hat defies gravity, boasting a gravitational pull of bright malt flavors layered with a firm bitterness and amplified with grapefruit, tangerine and stone fruit hop aromas that will make your senses soar through clouds of flavor.

As more drinkers’ taste buds increasingly crave beers with more hoppy flavors and an approachable drinkability with punched up alcohol content (9%), it was time for the 21st Amendment to answer the call. Tall Hat is exclusively available in 19.2oz cans, and on draft – perfect for those tailgate parties, bartop babble sessions, and scary campfire stories.

Shaun O’Sullivan, Co-Founder and Brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery, says, “This was a fun beer to work up and create and play with ingredients that give Tall Hat a brighter flair. We’re adding light Munich malt and a touch of rice supporting the three-way punch with Centennial, Mosaic and Comet hops; oozing with zesty grapefruit and tangerine aromas topped by the added value at 9% ABV. It’s everything you want.”

“It’s no secret that consumer drinking trends are changing. Curious drinkers are seeking out flavorful higher ABV craft beers,” said Nico Freccia, 21st Amendment Brewery COO and Co-Founder. “It was important to us to give the people what they want by adding an Imperial IPA to the lineup to give our customers something fresh, delicious, and fun.”

Tall Hat Imperial IPA is available year round on draft and in 19.2oz cans in all 34 states where 21st Amendment distributes.

Tall Hat Imperial IPA Characteristics:

ABV: 9%

Style: Imperial IPA

Hops: Magnum, Centennial, Comet, Mosaic

Flavor and Aroma: Crisp, bright malt flavors, firm bitterness, accompanied by grapefruit, tangerine and stone fruit aromas and flavors

Availability: Year Round

About 21st Amendment Brewery

In 2000, Nico Freccia and Shaun O’Sullivan opened the doors to the 21st Amendment brewpub in San Francisco’s historic South Park neighborhood with Freccia managing the restaurant and O’Sullivan spearheading the brewing process. In addition to quickly becoming one of the city’s favorite pubs, 21st Amendment began expanding beyond the Bay Area by helping to pioneer the movement to canned craft beer. In 2015, they opened a Brewery & Tap Room in San Leandro where most of their beers are made and canned. Known for artistic packaging, witty names, and delicious brews, 21st Amendment offers year-round selections, seasonal offerings and its Chalkboard Series of small-batch, limited releases. Sold in 36 states, 21st Amendment is among the top 50 craft beer breweries in America.

For More Information:

https://21st-amendment.com/pages/tall-hat-imperial-ipa