TALEA Beer Co. x Billion Oyster Project Team Up to Help Restore Oyster Reefs to NY Harbor

BROOKLYN, New York – Billion Oyster Project, a NYC-based nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives, and TALEA Beer Co., NYC’s first female-owned brewery are teaming up to launch She Sells Sea Shells, a light-bodied, dry Oyster Stout brewed with horseradish, tomato, and hundreds of pounds of whole oyster shells collected from the New York Harbor.

Through BOP’s system of shell collection partners, the TALEA team visited Billion Oyster Project’s shell collection site on Governors Island to gather hundreds of pounds of otherwise discarded oyster shells, which the team used to brew the Oyster Stouts. The other discarded shells are then recycled back into NY Harbor for new oysters (called spat) to attach to the shells and grow into robust oyster reef systems. Proceeds from every can sold will be donated to Billion Oyster Project to help with their goal to restore 1 billion oysters to NY Harbor by the year 2035. On Thursday, January 26 from 7pm-9pm, TALEA will host an Oyster + Beer Pairing at their Cobble Hill location. For $80 a ticket, guests can enjoy the following:

Guided local oyster + beer tasting from Little Ram Oyster Company & TALEA

Education session with Billion Oyster Project

6 Oyster Flight w/ mignonette pairings

4-Beer Flight from TALEA

$10 donation to Billion Oyster Project.

See event link HERE.

The beer will be available from TALEA’s Williamsburg and Cobble Hill taprooms on draft ($9 a pour) and in cans to-go ($20 for a 4-pack) starting 1/24.

For More Information:

https://shop.taleabeer.com/products/oyster-beer-pairing