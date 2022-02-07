TALEA Beer Co. and Levain Bakery to Launch Dark Chocolate Cookie Stout

New York — TALEA Beer Co. and Levain Bakery collaborated to launch Dark Chocolate Cookie Stout — an unprecedented, indulgent stout inspired by Levain Bakery’s famously ooey-gooey Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip cookies. How’s that for an unexpected pairing?

Brewed with fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies and rich dark cocoa from Levain, an ample dose of vanilla and milk sugar are added for a ridiculously rich and chocolatey stout that matches the decadence of Levain’s famous cookies. Talk about a Valentine’s Day treat.

Whole Foods Market played matchmaker in this limited edition collaboration, bringing together these two NYC brands who share similar founder stories.

As two female-founded companies, Levain Bakery and TALEA Beer Co. are crafting delicious treats to make life more delightful. Best friends Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald left their corporate jobs to launch Levain in 1995. Their cookies quickly became renowned across the city – beloved by locals and tourists alike. Similarly, Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland left corporate careers behind to bring their love of craft beer to the city of New York through totally different, easy-to-love beers. This cookie/beer collaboration was a match made in heaven!

Dark Chocolate Cookie Stout will be available in 4-packs for $18.99 in select Whole Foods stores across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester. This beer will also be available in 4-packs and on draft in the TALEA Beer taproom and brewery at 87 Richardson Street in Williamsburg starting February 7th.