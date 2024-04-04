TailGate Brewery Releases Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy in Partnership With the Nashville Sounds

Tennessee’s TailGate Brewery just hit a homerun with the release of Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy (3.5% ABV). The independently owned craft brewery’s annual, highly anticipated collaboration with the Nashville Sounds Minor League Baseball Team is a seasonal release now available on draft at First Horizon Park and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans at all TailGate Brewery taproom locations.

Just like baseball, shandy-style beers are synonymous with summertime, and Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy is a soft, summery homerun. This easy-drinking wheat ale is brewed and blended with real lemonade and strawberry for a bright pink color, lively lemon character and ultimate drinkability.

“We’re the biggest Nashville Sounds fans around, and we look forward to this partnership every year,” said TailGate Brewery’s sole owner and original founder, Wesley Keegan. “Real lemonade and strawberry make this refreshing shandy a huge hit, so head to a game or visit a TailGate taproom near you to get it before it’s gone.”

“Demand has only grown for Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy since we launched in 2021, and opened our Germantown taproom bordering the stadium,” said TailGate Brewery’s Director of Operations Ryan Bruchey. “It began as a ballpark exclusive, but has grown into this collaboration that’s so uniquely Nashville that all our bar, restaurant, and package store partners have clamored to serve it as well. It’s a can’t-miss spring beer in Nashville.”

Crisp, cold and infused with sweet-and-tart fruit flavors, Sounds Strawberry Lemonade Shandy is the perfect way to beat the heat this summer. Available now for a limited time, find it at the Sounds’ home at First Horizon Park.all TailGate Brewery taproom locations, and select retail partners around Nashville.

About TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery and pizzeria based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since 2014, Tennesseans and visitors alike have enjoyed TailGate’s inventive craft beers and scratch-made pizza at their seven (soon to be eight) taprooms across Tennessee, and airport outpost. TailGate is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, 100% paid health benefits, and great work environment for 175+ people in Tennessee. Five award-winning core beers are available year-round: Orange Wheat, Howdy Cloudy Hazy Session IPA, TENN Golden Lager, Peanut Butter Milk Stout, and TailGate Cider. TailGate brews over 250 unique recipes each year, and releases several small-batch beers weekly. These limited runs are available at the TailGate taprooms only. TailGate beer is available in small and large retailers, restaurants, and craft beer locations in Tennessee. In the U.S., TailGate Brewery distributes exclusively in Tennessee.

For More Information:

https://www.tailgatebeer.com/