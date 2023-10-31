TailGate Brewery Opens Seventh Tennessee Location

Nashville-based TailGate Brewery opened their seventh Tennessee taproom. TailGate has quickly become a major player in the Southeast, with explosive growth over the past few years. The independently-owned brewery and pizzeria is known for a wide variety of inventive styles, so many that Untappd named them to their 2022 list of top 10 breweries in the U.S. for variety.

TailGate Brewery South Nashville is the latest of TailGate’s four new taprooms in the past year and a half. Located just south of Nashville proper, TailGate teamed up with Tanger Outlets – along with other Nashville icons like Prince’s Hot Chicken – to open as a flagship attraction within the mixed-use development.

Sole owner and original founder, Wesley Keegan, says South Nashville has been a target area for the rapid growth of the brewery over the past nine years.

“So many of our team, Mug Club members, and Nashville craft beer fans live in South Nashville,” said Keegan. “The opportunity to work with a first class organization like Tanger was one that we couldn’t pass up.”

TailGate was recently recognized as one of Tennessee’s Top Workplaces, as voted by its team, something Keegan says has been a goal for years. Team Members enjoy 100% company-sponsored health benefits, industry-best wages, and a host of other benefits. “You can tell people you appreciate them, we understand that businesses show that appreciation by paying people great,” said Keegan.

The finished space is 5,000 square feet, and follows a similar model to TailGate’s other six locations: each is home to a tasting room, scratch pizzeria, and production facility. Craft beer fans will be able to find TailGate’s trademark rotating, unique and exclusive offerings at the South Nashville location.

“We can’t wait to make and serve great beer and pizza with this community. It’s important to us to let each location naturally grow into the community. We love that each location feels like that neighborhood,” Keegan said.

Fans can experience TailGate at seven locations across Tennessee: Headquarters, Music Row, East Nashville, Germantown, South Nashville, Hendersonville and Chattanooga, or pick up cans and draft across the state.

For More Information:

https://www.tailgatebeer.com