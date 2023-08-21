Sycamore Brewing’s Pumpkin Latte Blonde & Apple Pie Hard Cider Return for Fall

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s family-owned brewery on track to becoming the largest independent brewery in the Carolinas, announces the re-release of two popular fall seasonals: Pumpkin Latte Blonde (5.8% ABV) and Apple Pie Hard Cider (5.1% ABV).

“We don’t mess around when it comes to our seasonals, and this year we wanted to bring forth the fall flavors even earlier,” says Sycamore Brewing Co-Owner, Sarah Taylor Brigham. “From grounding spices by hand to carefully selecting and roasting our coffee beans, we put in the time to develop these beverages in the best, most flavorful ways.”

Pumpkin Latte Blonde is a harmonious blend of sweet blonde ale, Sycamore’s own house-roasted cold brew coffee, pumpkin pie spices, and vanilla. The traditional taste and sweetness of the beer balance out with bitter dark chocolate and slight berry notes from the cold brew, resulting in a truly unique ale that tastes like a straight-up pumpkin spice latte in beer form.

Apple Pie Cider is Sycamore’s base cider fermented with champagne yeast and wildflower honey to bring forth floral notes. Its flavor profile is semi-sweet, warm, and pleasingly spiced with cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and a boatload of vanilla.

Pumpkin Latte can be found throughout the season in stores across Sycamore’s entire footprint in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, and Tennessee. Apple Pie Cider is available in select stores throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks, and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and expanded even more in Summer 2023 by moving its original location next door to a significantly bigger space in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, WV, TN, GA, and OH.

