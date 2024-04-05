Sycamore Brewing Debuts Seasonal Honeysuckle Summer Ale

Sycamore Brewing debuts its Honeysuckle Summer Ale (5.3% ABV); its first seasonal offering this spring. The Charlotte-born brewery sought to create a golden ale and used inspiration from its surroundings and connections with regional businesses. The barley was grown in Virginia and malted in Asheville with Riverbend Malting.

Being an ale designed for summer, drinkability and crispness were key in creating the Honeysuckle Summer Ale. The flavor is fruity and floral up front, followed by toasted wheat bread, light honey, melon, peach, with earthy and herbal notes in the middle. It finishes with lemon citrus and slight spice.

Creative brewing techniques included dry hopping the beer after the fermentation process, unique for a golden ale, with a modest amount of Loral and Cashmere hops, which lend complementary peach, lemon, melon and herbal notes. Finally, a natural honeysuckle extract was carefully added after the beer had cold conditioned, just enough to enhance the floral character of the beer.

Honeysuckle Summer Ale will be available for a limited time beginning in April wherever Sycamore beer is poured or sold in 16 oz cans – 4-pack, as well as the Sycamore Brewing taproom located in Charlotte’s South End, one of the largest tap rooms in the United States.

About Sycamore Brewing

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2013. Since then, production volume has soared, Sycamore has now become the largest Charlotte-born brewery as well as a top three craft brewery in North Carolina. In 2023, Sycamore opened one of the largest taprooms in the United States in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. Also, in 2023, Sycamore also opened a taproom at the Charlotte airport (CLT). From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, WV, TN, GA and OH.

For More Information:

http://www.sycamorebrew.com