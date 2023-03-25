Sycamore Brewing Announces Kick-Off to Mountain to Beach Campaign

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Sycamore Brewing, Charlotte’s biggest independent beer brewer with a new 10,000 square foot beer garden opening this spring, announced the launch of an all-new marketing campaign to highlight its mainstay beers, Mountain Candy and Beach Candy.

Split into two sub-campaigns, Mountain Candy: Good Times in the Mountains (highlighting Sycamore’s new 12-pack, 12oz cans of Mountain Candy); and Beach Candy: Good Vibes, Great Beer (highlighting Sycamore’s 16oz Beach Candy now available year-round), both aim to drive brand awareness, customer loyalty, and bring the fun in 2023.

“The Mountain to Beach campaign celebrates the outdoors and brings Sycamore’s taproom experience outside where our product is created to be enjoyed,” says Sycamore Brewing VP of Marketing, JT Burke. “The year-long initiative is about bringing Mountain Candy and Beach Candy to life, providing new experiences, giving back and surprising consumers with memorable moments.”

In the mountains and at the beach, Sycamore will host a chef-and-beer dinner pop-up and an environmental clean-up volunteer day in partnership with a local non-profit. The brand will also sponsor local community events and competitions related to mountain biking and surfing, facilitate resort giveaways in the region and organize pop-ups at its Charlotte home base at the forthcoming taproom and beer garden. To amplify the marketing efforts, Sycamore’s custom-branded 22ft 1960s Airstream, The Candy Camper, will also hit the road later this spring to deliver good times and great-tasting candy beer.

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Justin and Sarah Brigham, Sycamore Brewing has been creating award-winning craft liquids since 2014. The brewery has grown and expanded at whirlwind speed since opening its doors, becoming Charlotte’s top beer producer in 2022. Sycamore’s bustling taproom and beer garden has consistently been ranked as one of the top Uber stops in Charlotte serving delicious craft beer each day alongside live music, food trucks and more. In November 2022, the brewery opened a bar concept at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and is expanding even more in early 2023 by moving its 2161 Hawkins Street location next door to a significantly bigger space, further establishing itself as a gathering place for good times and great beer. From year-round mainstays and IPAs to seasonal offerings and café inspired brews, Sycamore beer is available at major retailers in NC, SC, VA, TN, GA, and OH, with additional states to be added this year.

