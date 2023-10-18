Switchyard Brewing Announces Community Equity Round with Goal of $150,000

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— In a bold move to fortify its commitment to the Bloomington community, Switchyard Brewing Company has unveiled its Community Equity Round. This strategic initiative invites locals and supporters from around the country to invest directly into the future of the brewery, emphasizing its tagline, #BeerIsCommunity.

Switchyard Brewing, renowned for its dedication to community, quality beer, and exceptional service, has been a gathering place for residents and visitors alike. As it approaches its 15th year in business, the brewery is focused on maintaining its independence and local character.

Kurtis Cummings, Founder of Switchyard Brewing, spoke about the initiative, stating, “We’ve always believed in the power of community. This Equity Round is an opportunity for our most ardent supporters to become direct shareholders in Switchyard. With the challenges and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever that we come together and ensure the legacy of independent, community-driven businesses in Bloomington.”

This announcement comes as part of Switchyard’s Vision for 2032, a blueprint that paints a vivid picture of the brewery’s aspirations over the next decade. With plans to expand their product line and tap into new markets, Switchyard is focused on being a beacon of community engagement and excellence in the brewing industry.

However, it’s not just about business growth. Switchyard is deeply committed to its Guiding Principles, which emphasize crafting high-quality beer, ensuring superior guest experience, fostering strong relationships, and playing an active role in community upliftment.

With a target to raise a commendable $150,000 from local, community-focused investors, the Community Equity Round serves as Switchyard’s rallying cry to surmount existing challenges and embark on a transformative journey to bring its 2032 vision to life. Through this endeavor, the brewery aims to transcend financial bolstering and intertwine the community even more intricately into its inspiring narrative. With Community Equity investments starting at $100, the goal is not just to raise needed capital but also to further embed the community into the fabric of the company’s story.

About Switchyard Brewing Company

Founded in 2017, Switchyard Brewing Company has been a cornerstone of the Bloomington community, renowned for its great beer, service, and as a gathering place. Switchyard stands by its belief that business can, and should be, a catalyst for positive change within the community. Switchyard beer is available at Central-Indiana Meijer, Fresh Thyme, Big Red Liquors, and Total Wine locations.

For More Information:

http://www.beeriscommunity.com