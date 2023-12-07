Swilled Dog Bourbon Collection Supports Name, Image & Likeness Leader for West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.— Country Roads Trust, the Name, Image and Likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes, has announced a unique licensing agreement with Swilled Dog, a West Virginia craft beverage producer, to produce a premium bourbon collection. The first release in the series is a straight bourbon whiskey named ‘1863 WV Gold,’ a tribute to our great state being founded in 1863.“The team at Country Roads Trust is proud to announce this collaboration,” said Stephen Ford, general manager and COO of Country Roads Trust. “Swilled Dog has produced a top-shelf bourbon with the passion and hard work for which Mountaineer fans are known. We know the smooth taste of the bourbon will always bring our fans home.”

The funds generated through sales of the bourbon will help create even more NIL opportunities for Mountaineer student-athletes in our state’s communities.

Swilled Dog is known for delivering award-winning small-batch whiskeys and bourbons and hard ciders crafted in the mountains of West Virginia. Curated by WVU alumni, ‘1863 WV Gold’ is a bourbon that reflects Swilled Dog’s passion for quality, craft beverages and commitment to their home state.

“With the launch of 1863 WV Gold, we raise a glass to West Virginia fans,” said Brooke Glover, Co-Founder & CEO of Swilled Dog. “This bourbon is a heartfelt salute to the traditions, rolling hills, and people who make our state truly special.”

Only 1,260 bottles of 1863 WV Gold have been produced, making it a must-have for collectors and connoisseurs. At 119 proof, the straight bourbon whiskey is a limited-edition release aged for 4.5 years using tight grained American white oak. The bourbon is smooth with the aroma of heavy caramel that blends seamlessly with subtle hints of vanilla to the nose. A rich body of toffee and butterscotch are complemented by earthy undertones. The finish is medium to long with notes of caramel and a touch of brûlée, leaving a lasting and memorable impact on the palate.

‘1863 WV Gold’ is available for purchase at select retailers throughout West Virginia and online at swilleddog.com while supplies last.

About Swilled Dog

Swilled Dog is a leading craft beverage producer headquartered in WV. We are committed to delivering exceptional craft beverages that bring people together while making a profound impact in the lives of our four-legged friends. Our brand portfolio includes hard cider, premium, small-batch spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails that are sourced, blended, and handcrafted from hyper local ingredients and nurtured through collaborations with WV businesses. Swilled Dog Spirits are distributed in WV and can be purchased online at swilleddog.com and shipped to 40 states within the U.S.

About Country Roads Trust

Country Roads Trust helps student-athletes by establishing NIL donation memberships and securing sponsorship deals, assuring WVU athletics attracts the very best talent. The Trust is aligned closely with the mission of WVU.

For More Information:

https://swilleddog.com/