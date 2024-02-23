SweetWater Brewing Teams Up With Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United as Official Craft Beer Partner

ATLANTA, Ga.— SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), Atlanta’s premier craft brewer and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), announced that it is now an official craft beer partner of Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United. The new partnership places SweetWater at the forefront of soccer’s explosive growth in Atlanta, home to the most successful expansion franchise in the history of MLS and host city for the biggest international matches this country has ever seen.

SweetWater will expand its presence at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, one of the most attended soccer venues in the Americas[1], with the opening of a third SweetWater-branded bar on the Stadium’s 200 level. SweetWater will be an integral part of Atlanta United’s community engagement and fan events throughout each season and beyond. SweetWater also has plans to launch limited edition co-branded beer and packages with the team.

“As Atlanta’s hometown brewery, we’re excited to become an official supporter of our city’s Major League Soccer team and find new ways to connect with our shared community. In the same way SweetWater helped establish craft brewing in Atlanta, Atlanta United has established our city as the epicenter of soccer in the United States. Atlanta United has won the MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup, and it holds nearly every attendance record in MLS, routinely ranking in the top 25 in global soccer attendance. We look forward to joining Atlanta United in welcoming the global soccer community to our city in the summer of 2026,” said Prinz Pinakatt, U.S. Beer, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Brands, SweetWater’s parent company.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a proud Atlanta company like SweetWater,” said Garth Lagerwey, President and CEO of Atlanta United. “Atlanta is one of the premier soccer cities in North America, and this partnership is an example of how the city has embraced our club and continues to drive us forward. In addition to SweetWater expanding its presence inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, we’re also excited for our supporters to bring their passion directly to their favorite local brewery for Atlanta United watch parties during away matches.”

SweetWater will host the annual Atlanta United Block Party to kick off the club’s season opener on February 24th against the Columbus Crew, featuring a match viewing area, fan activities, and live music.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, SweetWater Brewing is now one of the largest craft brewers across the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast.. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annual Save Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

About Atlanta United

Atlanta United joined Major League Soccer in 2017 and won the 2018 MLS Cup in just its second season, the earliest an expansion team has won the title since 1998. The club has set multiple league records including season tickets sales (36,000-plus), single-season average (53,002) and total home attendance (901,033). Owned by Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta United plays its home matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[1] Atlanta United, 2023

For More Information:

https://www.sweetwaterbrew.com/