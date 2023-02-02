Surreal Brewing Partners with Heidelberg Distributing Company to Expand Distribution Across Ohio

The Ohio expansion comes after significant growth throughout Washington, Idaho and Wyoming.

Sacramento, Calif. — Surreal Brewing, the award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer company from Northern California, is taking its innovative, health-centered non-alcoholic craft beers to “The Buckeye State”, Ohio, with the announcement of its partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, a family-owned and operated business for 84 years, servicing more than 26,000 retail and industry establishments across all counties in Ohio and Kentucky.

“Ohio has a huge beer community with a growing NA scene. We are honored to be partnering with Heidelberg to bring our core lineup of award-winning NA craft beers and seasonal brews to craft beer enthusiasts across the great state of Ohio”. says Surreal Brewing Co-founder Tammer Zein-El-Abedein. “Sharing many core values, we couldn’t think of a better distribution partner to help introduce and deliver Surreal Brewing to target audiences via grocery stores, bars, restaurants, carryouts, and specialty stores in Ohio.”

Passionate about supplying the best-tasting products that celebrate life, Heidelberg Distribution Company specializes in the distribution of premium beer, fine wine, quality low-proof spirits, and more across Ohio and Kentucky. With this new partnership, Surreal Brewing hopes to expand its consumer base and position itself for continued growth in the NA beer space.

The health-focused brewing company places a strong emphasis on creating a product that is highly enjoyable without compromising the health goals of its consumers. The all-natural non-GMO product is available in a wide variety of brews and flavors, including limited-edition seasonal beverages, catering to a wide range of non-alcoholic beer consumers across the United States. Within Ohio, non-alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and spirits are rapidly increasing in popularity, as health and wellness become increasingly valued by consumers. This product is suited greatly for non-alcoholic beer drinkers and health-minded people alike and thus is sure to be well-loved by consumers in the Ohio area.

Pushing the boundaries of the non-alcoholic craft beer industry, Surreal Brewing strives to think differently and create a product that is unique, bringing a new non-alcoholic beverage experience to consumers in Ohio.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Northern California by husband and wife team Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing brings delicious and ultra-healthy non-alcoholic beers to the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting styles. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings.

To learn more and shop for Surreal Brewing, visit www.surrealbrewing.com