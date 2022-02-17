UPM Raflatac Reveals New Range of Label Solutions to Support Craft Brewers

MILLS RIVER, North Carolina – UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of innovative and sustainable labeling materials, has designed a new range of craft beverage labeling solutions in response to challenges in obtaining pre-printed aluminum cans. The range offers both film and paper labeling materials.

The Brewers Association commented, “Overall aluminum can shortages appear likely to continue deep into 2022 and perhaps further, as there is more competition for aluminum from within both alcohol as well as non-alcohol beverage types and more demand for this package type.”

“When Ball Corporation announced that it will increase order quantity minimums for pre-printed cans, we decided to create a range of labeling solutions ideal for small and independent craft breweries impacted by this new policy,” states Lee Green, Product Manager, Beverage, at UPM Raflatac Americas’ Films & Specials business. “Our pressure-sensitive label (PSL) solutions are perfect for small or limited batch craft beverage applications, both on glass and aluminum packaging. We’re committed to supporting the craft beverage industry through these complicated times.”

“For small brewers, Ball’s new policy is an additional aluminum supply chain challenge coming after a year and a half of many such challenges,” stated the Brewers Association.

The range includes paper and film solutions, including wet-strength face stocks, which provide optimal performance in wet and humid conditions.

