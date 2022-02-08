SunDaze Fermented Cocktails Expands Distribution In Northern California

Southern California – The Golden State’s demand for juice-based, ready-to-drink cocktails continues well into winter 2021-22. SunDaze Fermented Cocktails, based in Southern California, signed with Mussetter Distributing in Auburn, California and the brand’s alcoholic beverages are now available in Northern California at independent retailers and chain groceries in the Sacramento region.

Combined with its distribution in Southern California and Austin, Texas, SunDaze is now sold in nearly 350 retail locations including Total Wine & More, Ralphs in Southern California, and H-E-B in Austin, Texas. The brand first entered retail at the start of fall 2021. SunDaze also has new authorizations in California at grocery chains Nugget Markets, Raley’s Supermarkets, and Whole Foods Market (SoPac), and consumers can expect to find SunDaze at those retailers in the coming weeks and months.

“SunDaze is a hit and is connecting to distributors, retailers and consumers even during the winter,” says SunDaze ceo and co-founder, Arthur Gallego. “Social drinkers across three generations appreciate the simplicity of our low sugar, juice-based cocktails and we’re confident our first full summer in the market this year will be a very successful one.”

In addition to Mussetter, SunDaze’s distribution partners include Guardian Distributors of Los Angeles and Beauchamp Distributing Company, both in Southern California, and Dynamo Specialty Distributing in Austin, Texas.

This summer, the brand will also introduce different juice flavors to complement its current line of orange-juice based alcoholic drinks.

About SunDaze

SunDaze Fermented Cocktails is an award-winning and revolutionary line of juice-based alcoholic beverages with 6.0% ABV and minimal ingredients, created with a patented fermentation process exclusive to the SunDaze brand. The drinks are lightly carbonated, with low levels of naturally-occurring sugar and are an excellent option to hard seltzers, canned wines, and hard kombucha. SunDaze was co-founded by well-recognized beverage marketing executive Arthur Gallego, and acclaimed Spanish food scientist Juan Diego Cordón Toledano. The brand is based in Southern California.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksundaze.com