Sun King Brewery Launches Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Sun King Brewery, Indiana’s most awarded and best-selling local beer, proudly announces the launch of Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager, a premium American lager that pays homage to the rich brewing tradition of the Hoosier state.

Founded in 1887 by the merger of three well-established brewing companies – C. Maus Brewery, CF Schmidt Brewing Co, and P. Lieber Brewing Company – the Indianapolis Brewing Company quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the 10 largest breweries in America around the turn of the century. Their beers earned widespread acclaim, winning a gold medal at the Paris Exposition of 1900 and the grand prize gold medal at the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair.

Despite the challenges of Prohibition, the Indianapolis Brewing Company persevered by developing a non-alcoholic product base, producing legal medicinal tonics, sodas, and malt extracts. After the repeal of Prohibition, the company resumed brewing its famous beer, only to face a decline and eventual closure in 1948 due to legal troubles.

Fast forward to July 2009, when Sun King Brewing Company reignited the brewing flame in Indianapolis, becoming the first full-scale production brewery in the city since the closure of the original Indianapolis Brewing Company. Sun King has since grown to become Indiana’s foremost local beer, earning widespread acclaim and garnering dozens of national and international awards.

With a deep respect for the brewing legacy of the Hoosier state, Sun King Brewery is proud to introduce Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager. This all-malt, premium American lager seeks to revive the vibrant legacy of its iconic predecessor and bring a legendary beer brand to a new generation of beer enthusiasts.

IBC (Indianapolis Brewing Co) Lager is meticulously crafted and comes in convenient 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, making it the perfect choice for beer lovers seeking a taste of Indiana’s brewing tradition. Consumers are encouraged to ask for Indianapolis Brewing Company Lager at their local retailers.

About Sun King Brewery

Sun King Brewing Companyis an Independently owned Indiana Brewery. Conceived by two professional brewers and started with the help of family and friends, Sun King rolled out their first keg of beer in July of 2009. Over the years, Sun King has grown to become one of Indiana’s best-selling and most award-winning breweries. With seven locations across Indiana and a Brewery/Tap Room in Sarasota, Florida, Sun King is currently available on tap and in cans throughout Indiana, Illinois, western Ohio, and Florida.

Sun King’s brewers hand craft core, seasonal and specialty beers that have been rewarded with dozens of medals at the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, Festival of Barrel Aged Beers, and the Indiana Brewers Cup competitions.

Sun King takes great pride in partnering with hundreds of community organizations throughout the places where our beer is sold to help them raise awareness and funds for great causes. Each year Sun King helps these organizations raise over a million dollars through our community give-backs, gift baskets, and beer donations.

