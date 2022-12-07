Studio Behind ‘Dead Space’ and ‘Call of Duty’ Teams Up with Fieldwork Brewing for Video Game Release with Limited-Edition Beer

BERKELEY, California – Fieldwork Brewing Company and Striking Distance Studios (SDS) announce the release of a new collaboration beer, Outer Way Stout, for the highly-anticipated launch of the sci-fi survival horror video game, “The Callisto Protocol”, which became globally available in stores and online on Friday, December 2, 2022. Helmed by Glen Schofield (acclaimed game developer for “Dead Space” and “Call of Duty”), Striking Distance Studios’ latest “hot list” game “The Callisto Protocol” sets a new bar for next-generation horror in the interactive entertainment space. Outer Way Stout joins the resistance for an out-of-this-world journey of its own with 4-Packs of 16oz. cans available at all eight Fieldwork Brewing taprooms and beer gardens throughout Northern California and on the Fieldwork website.

A passion-fueled collaboration between two SF Bay Area businesses, Outer Way Stout brings together SDS’s master developers who are behind some of today’s most sought-after video games and brewmaster Alex Tweet at Fieldwork Brewing for a Midnight Stout that clocks in at 9% ABV. Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Striking Distance Studios opened its studio a mere stone’s throw from City Center Bishop Ranch (San Ramon, Calif.) where Fieldwork Brewing has had a taproom since 2018. While the game was being designed over the past three years, key members of the development team would make the short walk across the road to Fieldwork to enjoy some craft beers and discuss the day’s progress on their then unannounced new game. Little did they realize the outing would become a ritual as they loved the dedication Fieldwork put forth in all of their unique beers.

Flash forward to the official launch of “The Callisto Protocol” and SDS and Fieldwork are thrilled to celebrate the craftsmanship between the two teams with the December 2 release of the limited-edition beer, Outer Way Stout. Outer Way Stout represents more than just a beer, it combines rebellion and fighting for what you believe in with the hard work it takes to develop something special for gamers and craft beer drinkers alike. Stop by a Fieldwork taproom and experience this next-level stout while supplies last.

About “The Callisto Protocol”: Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in 2320, “The Callisto Protocol” is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum-security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of action, horror and immersive storytelling, “The Callisto Protocol” has been on gamers’ “Hot List” since its announcement at the 2020 Game Awards. Hailing from Glen Schofield, the notable developer of “Dead Space” and “Call of Duty,” gamers are excited to see him put his touch on a new IP. “The Callisto Protocol” is the definitive, AAAA, next-gen horror experience giving players the challenge to survive a frightening and thrilling experience.

About Striking Distance Studios

Striking Distance Studios, Inc. is a AAA development studio committed to crafting thought-provoking immersive experiences, driven by a passion for quality and excellence. Based in San Ramon, CA, in the San Francisco Bay Area, Striking Distance Studios is helmed by “Dead Space” and “Call of Duty” veteran Glen Schofield.

About Fieldwork Brewing Company

Established in 2015, Fieldwork Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Berkeley, CA brewing for the regional Northern California marketplace. Available at their Berkeley, Corte Madera, Monterey, Napa, Sacramento, San Mateo, San Ramon, and San Leandro taprooms/beer gardens, Fieldwork beers are also on draft at the finest local craft beer focused restaurants and bars. Fieldwork is the 10th fastest growing private company on San Francisco Business Times’ “100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area” for 2018, and Inc. magazine ranked Fieldwork at No. 604 on its 2019 Inc. 5000 list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.”

Fieldwork’s latest releases can be enjoyed by sampler flight, beer by the glass, and filled “to go” in crowler cans. Special Release cans are available onsite at each location.

For More Information:

https://fieldworkbrewing.com