Strangeways Brewing Opens Location in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Strangeways Brewing is expanding, opening its fourth location in The Shops at High Street at 1430 High Street, Suite #1103, Williamsburg, VA 23185. Centrally located in Williamsburg near the intersection of Route 60/Richmond Road and Bypass Road, the brewery tasting room will be on the corner of Richmond Road and High Street, roughly halfway between the Duke of Gloucester Street Colonial Area and the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The conveniently located 4,000+ square foot space touts extensive outdoor spaces, including a huge brick patio with walkways in the front of the space, and a spacious brick courtyard in the rear of the space, all set amongst well-manicured landscaping and topiary.

With well over 300 seats, customers will have plenty of space to spread out and relax surrounded by Strangeways signature decor, while enjoying offerings from Strangeways’ staggering 48 draft lines, which will pour a diverse line-up of beer, cider, flavored spiked sparkling seltzer, wine, and non-alcoholic offerings. Strangeways beers run the gamut — the brewery typically will have on tap several fresh IPA’s and a variety of Lagers, Pilsners, Ales, Stouts, Porters, Belgians, Sour and Wild beers, and Barrel-aged beers. Hot and cold snack foods such as nachos, giant soft Bavarian pretzels with beer cheese and mustard, chips and beer queso, along with sweet and savory snack flights, will be available on site. To-go or delivery dining options in the shopping center include Plaza Azteca Mexican, Aticha Thai, Subway, Five Guys Burgers, Le Yaca French, Revolution Grille, Tipsy Beans Café, Fat Tuna Seafood and Manhattan Bagel.

Williamsburg was where Virginia native and owner Neil Burton took his first job out of college, working as an executive trainee for the since closed Peebles department store. After cutting his teeth here, he went on to help run his parents’ retail clothing chain that included stores spread throughout Hampton Roads and Richmond, trading under the names The Scotsman and Garment Zone. After closing down his parent’s 45 year old business on the downswing of bricks and mortar retail clothing stores, it was then Burton’s turn to open his own business, hence his foray into the craft brewing industry. He also brought along with him from the clothing business long-time employee Debbie Ervin to serve as Strangeways’ Company Controller, a key move that has helped set the stage for Strangeways’ expansion into multiple locations.

Burton adds, “We are beyond thrilled to bring this passion of brewing back to my early roots in Williamsburg, and to do so in what we feel is a truly unique tasting room experience. Being in the Virginia craft beer industry for nine years now and to go into this new space that was previously the location for the clothing store Pendleton, it brings the personal connection between craft brewing and retail clothing around full circle, which is just surreal to me. We too are very excited to join the already prolific craft beer scene Williamsburg has to offer, and one in which there is great camaraderie amongst us all.”

Hampton Roads native and Strangeways Brewing’s general manager Scott Collett pointed out “We will have 48 taps that will be filled with a plethora of different beers, ciders, spiked sparkling seltzers and wines to please nearly every palate. We designed this concept like all of our tasting rooms to be unlike anything else around, and we hope you will join us to experience for yourself what we have to offer, and we look forward to serving you.”

Strangeways Brewing Williamsburg, which among the team has already garnered the nickname “The Thunderdome Lodge” (which you will have to come personally see to understand) is slated to open this summer. An exact Grand Opening date has yet to be announced, but will be sure to showcase 48 draft offerings to include brand new beer releases, special food options, live music, mystery, intrigue and more.

Strangeways Brewing’s Williamsburg tasting room will be open 7 days a week:

Monday – Thursday • 2-9 pm

Friday – Saturday • noon-11pm

Sunday • noon-8pm

This is the fourth location for Strangeways Brewing, which first opened in Henrico County in 2013. The original location on Dabney Road in Richmond, their second location in owner Neil Burton’s hometown of Fredericksburg, and their third location in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond will all continue to operate their award-winning tasting rooms and are open daily.

Strangways Brewing Richmond located at 2277A Dabney Road, Richmond, VA 23230

Strangeways Brewing RVA Scott’s Addition located at 3110 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Strangeways Brewing Fredericksburg located at 350 Lansdowne Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

For More Information:

https://strangewaysbrewing.com