Stormalong Cider Launches New Unfiltered Cider Style

SHERBORN, Massachusetts – Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the introduction of Stormalong Unfiltered, the newest addition to Stormalong’s core line up of hard ciders that are available year-round.

Featuring a blend of 100% high-quality, fresh pressed, locally sourced apples from orchards across New England, this unfiltered hard cider is reminiscent of farmstand cider pressed and sold at harvest. It’s crisp, refreshing, with a savory balance of tart and sweet.

“The ritual of apple picking and drinking freshly pressed apple cider in the fall is a rite of passage for New Englanders. It’s one of the best things about living here,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “Our Unfiltered hard cider is made with a unique blend of whole apples sourced locally from these amazing orchards. Additionally, this cider is finished without filtration, which provides a juicier, fresh apple mouthfeel, reminiscent of farmstand ciders, but with a kick. We’ve spent several years perfecting the process of making our Unfiltered cider which is actually quite complex. It’s all made with 100% fresh local juice, so it’s super simple ingredient wise, but you have to get the process right. Some of our competitors use apple concentrate and other adjuncts like malic acid, sugar, and flavorings to make the process easier and cheaper. We don’t ever add anything except apples.”

Like all of Stormalong’s offerings, Unfiltered is naturally gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, water, artificial ingredients, natural flavors or essences. 100% goodness.

Stormalong Unfiltered will be available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs at select bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Los Angeles County starting this month. Consumers can also order online for direct-to-consumer delivery or visit Stormalong’s Store Locator to find where Unfiltered is available.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/